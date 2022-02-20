MAPS to disburse $1.5 million to postgraduate students

THE Mona Association of Postgraduate Students (MAPS) received over 400 applications for its financial assistance programme which was launched in the second term of the academic year.

Approximately $1.5 million will be disbursed to postgraduate students to assist with their academic expenses.

“To finance this assistance we will not only draw on our standard guild allotment but also tap into funds from our MAPS scholarship fund scheduled to launch this semester,” president of MAPS, Kijana Johnson stated.

“The novel coronavirus pandemic has continued its negative effects on families, consequently affecting students financially. It is with this reality, compounded with the growth rate of our domestic inflation, among other ceteris paribus factors, that have propelled us to allocate such a large and feasible amount towards financial assistance,” he added.

Further, Johnson told Career & Education that he was confident the financial assistance would make a big difference in the lives of the students.

“As early as half a decade ago we realised that the number of students reaching out for financial assistance has been progressively increasing. This is due to the fact that word has gone out year by year that the financial assistance is truly helping the students. Up to last semester we had a record of over 200 students where we could only assist 80 of them. Now, seeing that the students have been drastically in need of funds, we have sought to increase the allocation towards financial assistance,” he said.

-Brittny Hutchinson