Martha Miller takes the bull by the horns

MARTHA Miller made waves when she was named the CEO of National Rums of Jamaica (NRJ). As the first female CEO in the local rum industry, she went into the position knowing that there would be any number of challenges, and now, a year since her appointment, she's sharing her story of taking the bull by the horns in her life and her career.

As a young professional, Miller moved through a number of different industries, racking up an impressive skill set. Her first job after graduating from The University of the West Indies with a computer studies degree was at an insurance group of companies where she worked in the internal auditing department.

“I was going to work for a year or two, get some experience and then head off to the United States to pursue my MBA, but while I was there everybody was doing the ACCA and my boss convinced me to do the exams and the rest is history. I'm now a chartered accountant and I do not have an MBA,” she laughed.

Indeed, a young, driven Miller was never deterred and instead leaned fully into embracing opportunities as they arose. She amassed a world of experience, having moved from internal auditing to finance and then later at a number of different organisations, she did consultancy, business analysis, product management and marketing, before returning to finance and planning. All of this while maintaining that go-getter attitude which she credits for her success.

Every new industry presented a new opportunity for her to learn and she joined National Rums as the chief financial officer in 2013 with that same attitude. In 2020, after the sudden passing of the then CEO, she became deputy CEO. And with her immense commitment to help keep the company afloat during that time, she was later rewarded with the position as CEO in 2021.

In reflecting on her journey, she said, “Great opportunities have always just presented themselves to me. I tell myself that I'm going to give it my best shot and I have learned a lot and had some challenging and very memorable experiences along the way.”

Her determination to face challenges head on has only strengthened as CEO. With daily duties overseeing five departments across NRJ's two distilleries, hers is a job of constant problem-solving. Having to work with a lot of chemists and technical operators, she's had to use her penchant for strategy and logic to facilitate a good work flow with the technical rum making side of things. As she puts it, her job is to ensure that the company remains on track to guarantee that it remains on a path of development.

“Whereas in my life I'm seizing the opportunities, at work it's not a matter of seizing opportunities. We know our objectives and everyday we focus on those objectives, and plan how we are going to achieve them whilst navigating the endless changes and hurdles that we encounter along the way. That's how I've always focused at work,” she said.

Even with her many years of experience and expertise, she is still relatively new to the rum industry and has been on a mission to absorb as much as she can about the business. While describing the past year as CEO, she shared that it has been both tantalisingly educational learning the ins and outs of rum, and a necessary adjustment, as she navigates new issues as the person ultimately responsible for steering things at the company.

Now she's leading the NRJ on a new trajectory of growth.

“My approach is openness, honesty and unwavering support,” said Miller.

NRJ, which is home to the famous Long Pond Distillers Limited in Trelawny and Clarendon Distillers Limited in Lionel Town, Clarendon, has two rum brands in Monymusk and Long Pond. The company is the largest exporter of bulk rums from Jamaica and Miller is hoping to spearhead the NRJ brands expanding into more territories.

“I'm proud of how I've motivated my team to take hold of their responsibilities. I'm proud of the fact that we are becoming master cane farmers, and gaining recognition across Jamaica. I'm proud of how my team is developing,” she added.

Ultimately, Miller wants more people to be able to readily recognise and identify with the brand's rums, especially in Jamaica. But she is aware that it will take hard work, effective strategies and some time to reach that goal and in the meantime, when she's not dedicating herself to the company, she's sticking to her mantra of taking opportunities and seizing whatever precious moments that she can to enjoy and create memories with her family.

Such a big believer in moving with the current of life's opportunities, the mother of two says she tells her daughters and other youngsters, “don't shy away from an opportunity. It's something new to learn and to tell the truth, I'm still trying to figure out what I want to do. But always seize the opportunity that is presented to you.”