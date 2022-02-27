Mico Foundation of America brings scholarship joy to student

TAHJARAE Simms is thankful that her financial burdens will be reduced after the Mico University College Foundation of America (MUCFA) granted her a scholarship.

“Receiving my scholarship was a blessing. God blessed my donors, for whom I am grateful. This scholarship has strengthened me, and it has been a relief for the other students by lessening financial responsibilities. It eliminates the stress of having to repay student loans and financial aid. It has shattered the glass ceiling for me and strengthened my convictions,” she said.

The 20-year-old, who is a third-year physical education and sports student at The Mico University College further stressed that the financial boost will help to improve her academic journey.

“It will allow me to be more selective in how I spend my time. I will be able to maximise my university experience through service-learning, volunteer opportunities, and internships to expand and add to my future plans in my career field of study,” she said.

“I was pleased and thrilled to know that I would be able to continue my studies and that half of my educational objectives would have been attainable, giving me the opportunity to teach the nation's future leaders. I'm eager to share my knowledge of health and wellness in order to satisfy the emotional, physical, and mental needs of children in both schools and communities,” she added.

Although she did not expound on the financial challenges she experienced before receiving the scholarship, she confessed that her circumstances became incredibly difficult especially at the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But, she tried her best to maintain a high academic performance.

Simms was among 19 students who received financial assistance from the foundation which was valued at US$ 25,000.

The MUCFA is a non-profit organisation through which alumni provide financial support to students at the university.

Simms now has one message for her colleagues who are struggling with school expenses.

“This is a friendly reminder to students who consider quitting. It doesn't matter where you come from; if you have a passion, remember that it will take hard work and dedication, but there will be people who will help you achieve it throughout the process. Continue to work hard because I know the only thing that can keep you back is yourself. Do it with thy might,” she said.