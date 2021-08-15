National Library receives donation from Consulate General in Toronto

THE National Library of Jamaica has received a donation of Can$939.72 (approximately J$117,000) towards the development of a new library building.

The contribution represents the proceeds of sales from an online book launch hosted by the Consulate General of Jamaica in Toronto during Black History Month celebrations in February.

The book, entitled Enduring Advocacy for a Better Jamaica, is authored by pastor for the Boulevard Baptist Church in St Andrew, Reverend Dr Devon Dick.

State minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Leslie Campbell, handed over the cheque to National Librarian Beverley Lashley at the ministry's downtown Kingston location on Thursday.

He said that the donation is a step towards “maintaining the very fine tradition of the National Library of Jamaica which is Jamaica's own gem”.

Campbell noted that Dick, who offered to donate the proceeds from the sale of his book, “appreciates the importance of the National Library as an intangible aspect of Jamaica's cultural heritage”.

“We're all about cultural heritage, we're about Jamaica; so, it's not necessarily only about books but also film or music, anything cultural. That's what the National Library is all about,” he said.

Lashley expressed gratitude for the support and encouraged Jamaicans in the diaspora to contribute towards the establishment of the new National Library building.

The book launch was held in collaboration with private and public sector partners including McMaster University, Jamaica National, Victoria Mutual and GraceKennedy.

The National Library of Jamaica was established in 1979. Its purpose is to collect, document, preserve and facilitate access to the nation's cultural heritage.