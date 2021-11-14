NCB national CSEC bursary programme to focus on digital

THE NCB Foundation National CSEC Bursary Programme has shifted its focus in order to align with the foundation's overall revised digital mandate. The programme will now cover the examination fee in full for students studying Information Technology (IT) and Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM), the two available subject areas at the CSEC level that support the push to digital.

Since 2003, the NCB Foundation has been sponsoring in full the CSEC examinations for Principles of Business (POB) and Principles of Accounts (POA) for qualified Jamaican students at qualifying institutions islandwide. The shift sees the foundation no longer extending support to POB and POA students, but instead to IT and EDPM students, in an effort to further their commitment to Jamaica's digital transformation by empowering youth through education.

“We are delighted to continue supporting Jamaican secondary students with CSEC subsidies for IT and EDPM. The support of two subjects helps put students on the path for tertiary studies. Our choice of subjects is aligned with the NCB Foundation's goal of enabling Jamaica's digital transformation by expanding our pool of digital producers,” shared Nadeen Matthews Blair, CEO of NCB Foundation.

To date, the foundation has invested $220,000,000 to enable over 105,000 student entries through the national subsidy programme, one of its many initiatives aimed at supporting our young leaders in their pursuit of future success. The programme works in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information subsidy and therefore helps to ensure that all students have the opportunity to meet the minimum subject requirement for admission into tertiary level institutions or advance in the world of work. With a bright future ahead, and their intent to fuel Jamaica's digital transformation, NCB Foundation looks forward to partnering with local and international organisations to support their students and make this bold aspiration a reality.

The application process for the subsidy remains the same wherein students applying must have an average of 70 per cent or higher in their subject area from the list of qualifying schools across the island. Special consideration is given to PATH students and wards of the State who qualify with 50 per cent or higher. In order for schools to qualify to submit students, they must have had a 90 per cent sit rate in the prior year's examination in the confirmed subject areas. All information must be submitted via the online application portal.