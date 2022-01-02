Neethu Manianghattu — A lifelong love affair with mathematics

NEETHU Manianghattu's accomplishments at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) are diverse and impressive. She is the recipient of the President's Pin Award for her remarkable achievement of attaining a 3.75 GPA and a graduate of the Faculty of Science and Sport with first class honours. Her passion for learning and her love of mathematics propelled her to co-launch the UTech, Jamaica Actuarial Science Club, where she served as a public relations officer, 2019-2020 and president from 2020-2021. She was also a frequent high achiever on the dean's list, and was twice bestowed the faculty's award for outstanding performance, as well as receiving the UTech, Jamaica 60th Anniversary scholarship in 2019 and again in 2021. Most notably, Manianghattu was the recipient of the Emerging Leaders in the Americas Program (ELAP) scholarship, which enabled her to study at Brandon University, Canada, for a semester in 2019.

Manianghattu has had a lifelong love affair with mathematics, knowing from an early age that she wanted to pursue a career that was fundamentally maths-based. Having been introduced to actuarial science at a career expo in high school, and subsequently doing her own research on the field, she decided to become an actuary, intrigued by the profession's versatility.

With pressure builds diamonds as her life's mantra, Manianghattu has succeeded in reaching one step closer to the childhood goal she set.

“I always believe that the only thing stopping someone from achieving success is their own mindset. Pressure can either burst a pipe or create a diamond. If challenges come your way and you see yourself as a pipe, then a pipe is what you will be. But, if you view yourself as diamonds in the making, then no matter the pressure that comes your way, then you will have the strength to fight through it,” she asserted.

Despite her love affair with mathematics, her studies were not without their challenges.

“Unfortunately”, she expressed, “there exists no career in the world that solely relies on maths. My English courses, especially those reading courses, were dreadful for me.”

Manianghattu's indefatigable drive to succeed saw her seeking guidance from tutors and peers, pushing her out of her comfort zone and into new territory, where she was also able to excel and grow. Her final year at UTech also proved to be a challenge, being fraught with the fallout from the pandemic and the rigorous nature of the core models of her degree. She had many sleepless nights and drank lots of coffee, she said. But the challenges were fans to the flame of her passion; she found new perspectives and relied on the support of her family, batch mates, and lecturers. In turn, Manianghattu did some tutoring of her own, assisting students who weren't as at ease with the course material as she was.

“I just tried to help anywhere possible. I don't think succeeding by myself is all that great. I mean, what's the point of reaching the top of the mountain if you have no one to share that moment with?”

In her advice to students, Manianghattu urged involvement in as many university activities as possible, explaining that she was an introvert at the start of her studies, entirely focused on completing her degree with a good GPA. She credits her participation in community service, extracurricular activities, and being appointed as an official UTech, Jamaica student ambassador with helping to shape her into a more well-rounded individual. She is especially grateful for the opportunities to participate in the student ambassador programme led by the Marketing Unit, Advancement Division, which involves participation in recruiting and marketing activities and public speaking. “UTech helped me to be my most confident, outspoken, best version of myself. If I didn't get involved the way I did, I wouldn't have been able to get the experiences I've gotten while attending this prestigious university,” she remarked, adding, “I wouldn't have been able to obtain the growth I needed to become the woman I am today.”

Manianghattu is currently employed as an actuarial analyst at Eckler Limited Jamaica and is “enjoying work life and taking notes”, even as she prepares to sit and pass the actuarial exams to become a full-fledged actuary.