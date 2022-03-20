New season of 'Women in Business' to feature women in manufacturing, agro-processing

Sagicor Bank Jamaica is continuing to support, highlight, and celebrate female entrepreneurs through its ongoing Women in Business programme, which is now in its sixth consecutive year. This year the bank has selected four women-led businesses in the manufacturing and agro-processing sectors to be featured under the programme.

The initiative, launched in 2017, was developed to shine a spotlight on women who lead businesses in different sectors and to share their diverse stories of courage, hard work, and success.

Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, Sagicor Bank CEO, noted that the Women in Business initiative is one of the many ways in which Sagicor Bank seeks to inspire and empower Jamaican women to attain higher levels of success through entrepreneurship.

“At Sagicor Bank we understand the value of diversity when it comes to driving innovation and positive change in our economy, and we are making it our duty to empower women to take their rightful seat at the table and make their success a priority,” Johnson Cunningham said. “Over the last five years women-led businesses have accessed over $5 billion to grow and strengthen their operations through various Sagicor Bank credit facilities and services.”

The focus on women in manufacturing and agro-processing businesses aligns well with the institution's newest credit facility, which allows entrepreneurs in these sectors to borrow up to $50 million to retool and expand their businesses over a maximum repayment period of 12 years.

One of the featured women, Alecia Burgess, director of finance at Lama Services Company Limited, shared that it can be challenging for women in business, but it is a challenge that she is prepared for with Sagicor Bank in her corner.

“As a woman in business, you have to be able to engage in conversations with confidence and knowledge, knowing that you are making the right decisions,” she said. “We've been a client of Sagicor Bank for over 10 years, and they've worked with us to help us manage our cash flow, provided products that have helped to support and grow the business, and they continue to be a sounding board for new ideas from a financial standpoint.”

In addition to the four women featured in this year's series, Sagicor Bank has highlighted 12 women over six seasons of the Women in Business episodes — with businesses in sectors such as health care, media, transportation, finance, security and food — since the programme's inception.