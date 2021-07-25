On brand with Andre Heslop

THOUGH 26-year-old Andre Heslop described his childhood as normal, he knew he wanted to leave a lasting legacy for his future children and family in general. Not sure exactly what that legacy would be when he started attending Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in 2012 to pursue his bachelor's degree in mass communication, Heslop suspected that his legacy had to include his future children understanding exactly where they came from.

After completing university and starting work as marketing coordinator at the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Heslop told Career & Education that he started receiving commendations and encouragement from clients to start his own business, resulting in his business being born in 2019. The company is a marketing agency with expertise in photography, videography, writing, digital marketing and web design.

“I started this agency in 2019. I've had clients before and I've been working with a number of people and clients who told me they love how I work and how efficient I am, so I decided to start my own business,” Heslop said.

Adding that NCU was the catalyst for his development in video editing and photography, Heslop stated that his experience at the university was “great and that's how I learnt how to do a number of things that I can do now”.

Heslop also credited his parents for his current success.

“I grew up in a Christian home and my parents are very supportive by motivating me, pushing me, and investing in me. They invested a lot of money in me and my education.

“I hope to be known regionally and internationally. I want to leave behind a legacy of hard work, I want to see them (his future children) coming to understand what it means to have a little and to appreciate the little. I want them to understand that and to be very humble and to understand where it's coming from and how it became this. That's the legacy I would want to leave behind,” Heslop continued.

He confirmed that despite operating his own business, obtaining new clients has been very challenging.

“I guess the number one challenge would be getting clients. I had clients before but I wanted to get new clients. I tried social media marketing; however, what usually works for me is word of mouth. So I would do work for someone and then someone else sees the work and they like it and they say that they want to work with me. It was more word of mouth,” he stated.

However, he added that he received his motivation through advice he receives from his mentors.

“The biggest advice I've received is to always push, to not let go of the dream and to always work towards it. Things might seem hard right now but as long as you put in the work it will work out,” he expressed, as he said bringing his clients' vision to reality also builds his confidence and motivation.