One on One acquires 100% of Spark Online assets as it readies to re-enter B2C consumer market

AS part of its mission and vision to contribute to teaching excellence and enhancing learners' success, innovative e-learning solutions company One on One Educational Services, headed by CEO Ricardo Allen, in a multimillion-dollar deal has acquired 100 per cent of the Spark Online assets of Spark Education Ltd. This latest deal will bolster the suite of educational services offered by One on One as the company strengthens its focus on personalised learning and readies to re-enter the B2C consumer market in the next few weeks.

Spark Education is a learning ecosystem that specialises in offering personalised learning experiences, offering real time and one-on-one tutoring and coaching.

“For the past six years, One on One has primarily been focused on the B2B consumer market whereby we license our e-learning platforms to government agencies, educational institutions and other local and regional companies to support their online learning agendas,” Allen said.

With a passion for personalised educational solutions, Allen shared that the acquisition of Spark Education's Online assets, a platform focused on personal tutoring and coaching, presented the perfect opportunity and alignment to once again roll out personalised services that will cater to students' learning needs.

As part of the acquisition deal, founder of Spark Education, Brittany Singh Williams, will join the management team at One-on-One as the head of the K-12 Division; there she will lead the charge to roll out the B2C e-learning solutions, which will primarily target primary and secondary school students.

Singh Williams, who is a certified academic coach, created SPARK Online during the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“Our focus is on personalised academic coaching and personal tutoring for students,” Singh Williams said, adding that her fundamental belief is that education is a personal experience for each student and that all children should be given the opportunity to experience learning that is best suited for them. She also noted that the acquisition was a prime opportunity to align with an established and expert educational service provider whose vision and passion matched that of Spark Education.

“The acquisition is in our best interest as we were not able to scale as fast as the market demanded,” Singh Williams said.

Over the past 18 months, more than 600,000 students' educational learning has been severely impacted as face-to-face learning came to a sudden halt due to the pandemic. Primary and secondary school students have been most affected.

“The learning loss is significant, and it is unfortunate that our children have been suffering and falling behind this much. One on One wants to make a difference and with our online learning solutions and this new acquisition we are hoping that we can help to narrow the gap and get our children back on track with their education,” Allen said.

“One on One is looking to revolutionise the e-learning space in Jamaica and the region and Spark Education brings to the table a solid platform that will complement One on One's existing online solutions,” he added.

Allen also shared that as the world continues to experience a major shift in the delivery of learning solutions, One on One is uniquely positioned to maximise its offerings with a complete suite of revolutionary personalised learning solutions (Live Online Classes, On Demand Self-Guided Video Courses, Personal Tutoring and Academic Coaching).

“The number of students who are being left behind with their education due to the continued disruption in school is alarming,” said Allen. “The pandemic has shown us that we must be prepared to support our children during times of crisis when face-to-face learning may not be possible; we must equip and prepare our children mentally for the future of learning and how to navigate learning online, and One on One is poised for continued growth as it looks to expand its learning solutions in Jamaica and across the region. We are looking to transform learning in the future.”

One on One will be rolling out its latest e-learning solutions over the next few weeks and will target primary and secondary school students.