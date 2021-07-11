One on One Educational services launches free online summer school for high school students

ONE on One Educational Services, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information's (MOEYI) Recover Smarter – National School Learning and Intervention Plan, have partnered to offer secondary school students free online courses over the summer. Dubbed A Summer to Remember by One on One Educational Services, the online classes will help students get up to speed in subject areas they may have fallen short in throughout the challenging academic year given the ongoing pandemic and disruption to normalcy in school schedules.

CEO of One on One Educational Services, Ricardo Allen, in speaking to the partnership said, “It's a tremendous pleasure to be partnering with the MOEYI on this well-needed initiative for the nation's high school students. The summer school programme, while addressing learning gaps that may exist for many high school students, will also feature super fun enrichment courses such as game design, animation and lots more. It is summer, after all, and we are cognisant that students need a break from the rigours of what has been a challenging year. The programme has therefore been crafted to be dynamic, fun and educational.”

A Summer To Remember is free for all secondary school students and will focus on the core courses of mathematics and English language, as well as enrichment programmes including digital media and its monetisation, entrepreneurship, money management, coding/blockchain technology, performing arts, game design and animation.

All students participating in the summer school initiative will be assessed using a skills gap test. This will ascertain the learning gaps for each student and plot a personalised journey required over the period. “We believe that, after over a year of disruption in the education system, it is important that students understand their gaps in knowledge and take personalised courses to help address those needs,” Allen said.

A Summer to Remember kicked off on July 5 and will run for 8 weeks to August 27.

How to join free online summer school:

•Interested students go to www.OneX.co and click on the “A Summer to Remember with One on One” banner or “Try for free now”.

•Create your student profile

•Start learning!