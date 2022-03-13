Partnerships needed

THE Caribbean's recovery from the learning losses occasioned by the novel coronavirus pandemic will require collaboration both at both the policy and the community level.

This was the response of Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) President Dr Hyginus “Gene” Leon and Director of Projects Daniel Best to a recent Jamaica Observer query about the bank's plans to support the region's education sector in light of learning losses.

According to Best, one of the initiatives the CDB is embarking on is Let's REAP — Learning Recovery and Enhancement Programme.

“It provides a road map for Caribbean principals, outlining the optimal approach from learning from the pandemic and recovery from the learning loss occasioned by the pandemic. But it also speaks to the longer-term challenges that we've had within the region and the education sector,” he explained.

He further pointed out that the pandemic is not the sole cause of the learning challenges within the region, “it exacerbated them and certainly revealed a lot of the issue that we've had and it really put a spotlight that we need to grapple with some of these”.

To address the learning loss and the pre-existing challenges, Best said the CDB is now focused on the “industrialisation of knowledge” by making learning content both current and accessible to students.

“So what Let's REAP is proposing is moving to a state of constructing learning, as opposed to conducting teaching — creating learning spaces. And with that it really proposes the three D's — diagnostics, differentiation and dialogue,” the director of projects stated.

One of the challenges of the education structure, he highlighted, is that each student is taught the same material in the same way despite having a different level of mastery. However, with access to technology educators can now measure students' levels of mastery, resulting in diagnostics.

By recognising that each student has a different level of mastery, though sharing the same age, and diagnosing the hurdles, educators can then progress to differentiation. The aim at this stage is to use the data collected to deliver learning outcomes and curate course based on a student's level of mastery.

Best noted that dialogue involves going beyond the classroom to the parents and teachers, adding that, “We want to create communities of practice within our region where teachers are on the forefront of pedagogy, regardless of where you are located.”

Moreover, Best highlighted that dialogue will also require upskilling parents and supporting communities to assist in delivering learning outcomes.

In order for the programme to realise its objectives, a strong policy adoption will be necessary, according to Dr Leon. The CDB president asserted that, while the bank can provide the funding, technical advice and policy directives, it cannot, by itself, guarantee the success of Let's REAP.

The onus, he said, is on regional governments and private sector to adopt and support the necessary policies.

“If the knowledge base and the policy base is inadequate, we'd still be short “If the knowledge base, policy base is inadequate, they'd still be short. It is only when all of us, together — students having the desire, the Government and the private sector putting in place and the means, and we providing the support and the financing and the detailed diagnostics…that is when you have a winning formula,” Leon told Career & Education.

To this end, he said that only through partnership and “joint implemented capacity” can the Caribbean recover from learning loss and address learning challenges.