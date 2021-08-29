Prepare students for entrepreneurship, says JN bank manager

A local banker is urging educators to assist their students to develop an entrepreneurial mindset to better prepare them for the evolving job market.

Dr Ransford Davidson, business relationship and sales manager, at JN Bank, said the reality is that, in this 21st-century society, new businesses and sectors are emerging all the time; and while this is positive, it also brings uncertainty to the job market.

“Many new positions are being created; but, at the same time, others are being lost. To make the most of future opportunities, your students will need to develop an entrepreneurial mindset,” Dr Davidson said.

He was addressing educators at the annual back to secondary schools leaders conference, which was held recently at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort, in Trelawny.

He further noted that it is crucial for young graduates to be able to adapt to the changing workforce and new technologies.

He pointed out that rapid advancements in technology in the workspace will reduce the number of full-time employees many companies employ. Instead, independent workers, freelancers, or part-time staffers will make up most workforce. Therefore, students who think more like entrepreneurs will adapt and thrive in this environment.

“There are a variety of ways to build your students entrepreneurial skills, including finding and sharing examples of new and innovative business start-ups; and analysing what makes them successful. For example, right now, there are several innovative businesses in the fields of fashion, food, biodegradable packaging, and education,” he pointed out.

Dr Davidson encouraged the teachers to share and discuss these businesses with their students. “Talk with your students about what makes a business innovative; and explain how to develop an idea which is ahead of the curve,” he advised.

“You could also ask your students to come up with their own business ideas. The goal is to get them thinking about entrepreneurship and stimulate the use of their creative skills,” he added.