Providing for my sons my greatest motivator, says Little Caesars pizza's Christina Charles

EVERY mother understands the fulfilment that comes from being able to provide for her children. It's the motivating force for 30-year-old Christina Charles, mother of Jehsean 11 and Ta Sean nine, a supervisor at Little Caesars pizza, Braeton, Portmore.

Starting off three years ago as a crew member, Charles remembers, “I was living in Clarendon with two growing boys to feed and no job. I was tired of sending out applications and I was so excited when Little Caesars called me for an interview. I have committed myself fully for the past three years”.

Her dedication has certainly paid off, pushing her up the ladder from crew member to full supervisor and in full sight of the restaurant manager's position that she has her heart set on in the near future.

The journey has been an enjoyable one for Charles.

“In 2017, in my first position as a crew member, my responsibilities included cashing, working on the prep station and various other areas of the operations — it would change everyday. That made me very well-rounded. Then, in 2018, I was part of the 'floating team' organised to help set up the new Cross Roads store. I also worked with the team for the opening of the Half-Way-Tree store. After that another colleague and I were selected for training as supervisors. I began doing paperwork, managing shifts, and making computer updates. When I was promoted to full supervisor in 2019, changing my orange shirt to black, that was a big achievement for me. I was so proud!”

Charles loves every aspect of working at Little Caesars, “except when customers choose to be difficult and disrespectful. Then I have to call on all the training received to cope with them”.

Does she love the product? That's a resounding “Yes”, although she does confess that the cheese and Italian sausage she favours most is not eaten as frequently (every day) as when she first started the job. Her boys, on the other hand “like everything — as long as it name pizza. They could eat it everyday”.

So what is their choice for special occasions? That's a no-brainer, “Pizza, of course!”