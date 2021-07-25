Published author uses life experience to pen poems

FROM age 10, Natasia Reid says she has been penning poems which reflect her life experiences, but grappled with doubts and fears about publishing a book to showcase her work.

Now 22, Reid said after being motivated by well-known American motivational speaker Eric Thomas, she finally decided to publish her book on Amazon called Unchartered Thoughts on May 13.

“I just thought it (the book) wouldn't be good enough. Sometimes, your mind is your worst enemy and you overthink about the worst possible scenarios that could happen. He (Thomas) taught me how to come out of my box, change dynamics and stay the course. His motivation gave me the drive to put things in motion,” she told Career & Education.

Though Reid has written over 100 poems, her book comprises only 22 of them, which give a synopsis of her personal issues such as sorrow, love and abuse.

She pointed to one of her most impactful poems, titled Grief, which she wrote after losing a close friend who was battling lupus.

One verse from the poem reads: “It seems very peculiar feeling lonely gasping for air; It's like not being able to awaken from this nightmare; The endless tears, sleepless nights reminiscing of someone you loved; Are the memories that we desperately cherished and hold”.

“Dealing with the loss of my close friend at a young age [18] took a toll on me, and I felt like the walls were closing in on me. I realise how precious life is and to cherish the moments that come with it,” she said.

Reid, who will be studying mass communication at Northern Caribbean University next month, said so far, she has been receiving great feedback from her relatives and friends about her book.

“They love the poems as much as I do. Some even told me that they didn't realise I had the potential and wondered why I was hiding it so long. Some were not surprised as to how good it is,” she said.

While her book is only available on Amazon, she said the next aim is to have her work available in major bookstores across the island, so that more people will read and develop the ability to be resilient.

“I want people to gain the strength to never give up despite challenges faced no matter the circumstances. I also want them to be captivated by the various poems and to relate to them, as my life experiences might be similar to many,” said Reid.