PwC Jamaica makes education a priority

PwC Jamaica made a donation of $500,000 to the Boulevard Baptist Church's Student Affairs Programme during a presentation last Tuesday, in aid of 50 students seeking support to return to the classroom this semester.

According to Leighton McKnight, territory leader, PwC Jamaica, education comes first.

“At PwC we believe that education is one of the best investments we can make to address some of the most pressing problems facing our country. So we are very pleased to be able to make this contribution. Anything to assist students in their educational pursuits is part of our mandate. I am really honoured we are able to do this. I hope the students will use it to not only further their education but will also see it as their duty to give back to their communities. We all have a responsibility to do what we can to help those in need.”

The Student Affairs Assistance Programme provides monetary assistance to young people looking to pursue further education at the tertiary level. The funds provided generally covers their tuition fees. However, Reverend Dr Devon Dick, pastor at Boulevard Baptist Church, noted that recently, obtaining financial support for the programme has been challenging.

“The Boulevard Baptist Church provides outreach assistance in various ways to its congregants as well as members in and around the communities we serve. One such programme is our Student Affairs Assistance Programme. This programme has been previously funded through the kind donations of the members of the Boulevard Baptist Church; however, over recent years and in particular since the pandemic period, we have seen a decline in the monetary contributions towards this programme, but the needs of our young people requiring assistance remains the same.”

In support of the church continuing this much-needed programme for its young people, PwC provided a donation of $500,000 which assisted in providing bursaries for 50 students from various communities that the church serves. Furthermore, the cohort of students was able to be expanded to include pupils from high schools, primary and infant schools as well.

“We thank PwC for generously donating the sum of $500,000 to our Student Affairs Programme. It is through the generosity of companies like PwC, living up to the company's corporate social responsibilities, that we are able to carry out our outreach programmes and impact the lives of the vulnerable and less fortunate in our society,” stated Rev Dick as he expressed thanks on behalf of the church and the students.