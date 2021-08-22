Return to work(place)

Welcome! Join us as we dive into the dynamic and crucial, yet often misunderstood and barely tolerated world of Human Resources (HR).

THE traffic, the traffic, the traffic! No more confirmation needed that we are returning to the workplace. Hopefully, we can interpret the complaints of congestion at all hours of the day to mean that many of us are using staggered working hours for our teams as a part of controlling numbers and exposure.

Speaking of numbers, they are spiking dramatically again. The arguments and exchanges between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated are becoming even more heated, and in some companies, HR finds itself precariously in the middle of this raging debate.

FREEDOM TO CHOOSE? OR FREEDOM TO BE SELFISH?

Unquestionably, our team members have the right to their opinion and to make their own decision about whether to take the vaccine or not.

However, many believe that the risk and impact of not taking it makes it a no-brainer. Many also believe that the fears and hesitations of the unvaccinated are selfish because their reluctance impacts how quickly we get back to “normal.”

THE TRICKY MIDDLE

In the workplace, in the middle of the debate stands HR. On the one hand, team members are looking for support to protect their freedom of choice, and, on the other hand, companies are looking for their people partners to influence team members for the greater good of the business' needs.

TIPS TO NAVIGATE THESE WATERS

So, in this melee, what's HR's job? How do you navigate this sticky, tricky situation? These five tips can help.

•Maintain an objective voice. This means that your personal opinion is just that — personal. It's irrelevant and so isn't an option.

•Create and foster an inclusive and confidential space. When you do, team members will feel safe in having constructive conversations, expressing their fears, and asking questions.

•Support team members by providing relevant reference material from credible, reliable sources. This way, you help them to make an informed decision that's not driven by fear or pressure.

•Where possible, facilitate arrangements with vaccination centres, on behalf of the company, for those who wish to get vaccinated. Making access relatively easy can help those who want to get vaccinated to do so in a timely fashion.

•Support the development of new or revised policies and guidelines that will support our blended (vaccinated and unvaccinated) organisation.

THE GREAT DIVIDE

Like so many other things that have come to the fore over the last year and a half, we're all still working to figure out how to balance the people agenda with our business needs. Because even if we didn't buy into the whole people/business relationship before, COVID-19 has proven that they are always connected.

There is no formula for this one. So, let's do what we always try to do: make it to the other side together, as one team.

Talk more soon,

Carolyn.

My name is Carolyn Bolt. HR happened upon me seven years ago, and there has been no turning back from this challenging, critical, very rewarding and often frustrating matter of people since then. Reach me at peoplematter.s21@gmail.com.