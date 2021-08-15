Richard Martin — the skin care ambassador

IT was Richard Martin's curiosity that led to him representing a skin care magazine as an ambassador.

“I was at home and I saw something flickering across my laptop and I said, 'What is that?' and when I clicked on it, it was some magazine asking for ambassadors, so I just applied and just like that. This was not in my intention,” Martin told Career & Education.

The 40-year-old Kingston resident was selected in July as an ambassador for DERMASCOPE, after applying for the position last year.

According to DERMASCOPE's website, it is an American skin care magazine designed to empower the aesthetics industry with innovative information, unbranded education, and unprecedented platforms of continuing education.

“I am the first Jamaican and first male from the country to represent the magazine,” he said. “It is a proud feeling to have a sense of accomplishment and it makes you realise that sometimes your country doesn't recognise your value but other countries will,” he added, noting that there are approximately 32 other ambassadors from different countries for the magazine.

Martin said his roles as an ambassador involves reviewing content, writing articles for the magazine and being involved in the decision-making process for publications.

“This gives others the opportunity to see that there is no barrier we can't break down as Jamaicans. It is an iconic step towards the right direction in our country for our aestheticians and spa professionals to know that we have the opportunity to make an impact and contribute to an international magazine,” he said.

While being an ambassador for a skin care magazine is new for Martin, he is no stranger to the field of work in the beauty industry.

Martin has been a spa educator at HEART College of Beauty Services for eight years.

He also worked as a massage therapist at Secrets Resort in St James and S&W Medical Centre in St Ann, and as a spa consultant at Eden Gardens Wellness Resort and Spa in Kingston while pursuing his current job.

“I am a lover of spas. I love the fact that I am able to educate and transform minds and give persons a different perspective on living a better quality of life. I teach skin care, body care, and how to do massages, body wraps, body peels and developing protocols for spa treatment. I was also the first person to train about 16 visually impaired massage therapists in the Western Hemisphere who were certified by HEART/NSTA Trust,” he said.

Although he is working in a female-dominated field, Martin said he has been receiving positive reviews.

“It takes confidence and the face of spas is also changing. I tend to get a lot of 'wow, you're good!' People will also say it is nice to see a new dimension to this area of expertise and how passionate I am about what I do,” he said.

As he aspires to create skin care products using local resources to do business in the international markets, Martin wishes to see more development throughout the skin care industry.

“More high level of training, continuous training for all persons in skin care and spa care, international integration certification and more Jamaicans participating on the international platform... I tell all my students that the doors are just opening for me and they can go through those doors too,” he said.