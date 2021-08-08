Roberts takes reins at Western Knights Toastmasters Club

THE Western Knights Toastmasters Club has given their vote of confidence to Curley Roberts who is the new president for the 2021-2022 Toastmasters year. The 13-year-old club recently gave the reins to Roberts, who is expected to lead his team to another successful year.

Roberts, though a native of Spanish Town, has made Montego Bay home for the last 20 years. He is brand manager and paralegal for a microfinance company and founder of the Ultimate Performance Stage Theatre which has produced several Actor Boy nominated plays. He is an actor, producer, playwright and stand-up comedian.

“I am excited to lead such a motivated and august group of individuals and one can only imagine the level of growth you receive by being a part our Toastmasters family,” Roberts said.

“While I joined Toastmasters to get rid of my 'ers' and 'uhms', it has done so much more for me. I look forward to us facing the future together and invite all who are involved in interactive professions such a customer service, education, law, banking and finance, etc, or just anyone interested in personal development in the areas of leadership and communication, to join us online.”

Roberts is bolstered by attorney-at-law Mikhail McLeod as vice-president, education; insurance executive Glenda Miller as vice-president, membership; freelance information technology support Dewaine Williams as vice-president, public relations; internal auditor Beverley Anderson as secretary, media & communications specialist; distinguished Toastmaster Marline Stephenson Dalley as treasurer; minister of religion Cleveland Parker as sergeant at arms; and educator and associate dean Synandre Montaque Dwyer as immediate past president.

The Western Knights Toastmasters club is a president's distinguished club which presently meets online due to the pandemic.

Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organisation that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the organisation's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.