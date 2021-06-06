Sagicor Foundation now accepting applications for scholarship programme

THE Sagicor Foundation Scholarship Programme is now open to tertiary and secondary level students seeking financial support to be able to fulfill their academic dreams.

Offering scholarships to Sagicor clients, children of clients, and children of Sagicor team members, the Sagicor Foundation is set to disburse close to $10 million in new scholarships to support students. Another $20 million will be used to renew scholarships previously awarded to students by the charitable organisation.

Alysia White, executive director, Sagicor Foundation, said the scholarship programme is the foundation's initiative aimed at meeting the financial needs of young Jamaicans seeking support to complete their studies and accomplish their academic goals.

“We continue to provide support to some of Jamaica's brightest as part of our mandate to aid the education sector. Year after year, we are inspired by the stories of some of our country's youth who, despite their various challenges, excel academically and are tenacious about achieving their professional dreams. This scholarship programme is geared towards encouraging them to aim for the stars and enhance their academic journey,” she said.

Students at the tertiary level can apply to receive scholarships valued at up to $300,000 towards school expenses, for up to four years. To qualify, applicants must be pursuing their first degree at any of the following institutions — The University of the West Indies, Mona; University of Technology, Jamaica; Northern Caribbean University; Caribbean Maritime University; Mico University College; Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and University of the Commonwealth Caribbean.

At the secondary level, renewable scholarships valued at $50,000 annually are awarded to children of subscribers to the Government Employee Administrative Services Only (GEASO) and commercial health policies administered by Sagicor Life Jamaica.

Eligible students can apply online at sagicorfoundationscholarships.com until Wednesday, June 30, 2021.