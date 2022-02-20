Sagicor Foundation selects three additional basic schools for upgrades in 2022

THE Sagicor Foundation has announced its selection of the three early childhood institutions that will benefit from major infrastructural upgrades under its Adopt-A-School Programme this year, thereby improving their rankings with the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) and positively impacting the communities in which they are based.

The selected schools are Charles Town Basic School in Charles Town, Portland; John Anglin Basic School in Warsop, Trelawny; and Bermaddy Basic School in Linstead, St Catherine. The institutions were selected from a pool of over 100 nominations and were assessed based on their individual needs to benefit from renovations in the coming months.

Alysia White, executive director of the Sagicor Foundation, said the foundation is pleased to adopt the additional schools into the ongoing programme.

“Through the Adopt-A-School Programme the Sagicor Foundation has the opportunity to not only transform schools annually, but also to touch the lives of students, teachers, families, and entire communities,” White said. “We are happy to be able to continue this programme in 2022, and we look forward to working with these schools to uplift and inspire their staff and students to achieve greatness.”

Winsome Carby, principal of Charles Town Basic School, said she is elated that her school was selected to be adopted by the foundation, and she is thankful for the planned infrastructural upgrades.

“We are honoured and overjoyed to have been selected by the Sagicor Foundation as one of the adopted schools,” Carby said. “Our school has been in a deplorable condition for a while and we have tried to do some work on it, but it is very expensive. With Sagicor's help we look forward to having our children in a secure and comfortable space that they can learn better, and possibly even being able to accommodate more children from the community.”

The renovations to be undertaken in this year's programme include fencing, roofing, construction of play areas and sick bays, restoration of kitchen and bathroom facilities, and in one instance complete demolition and rebuilding of the existing school building.

The foundation will also be engaging the schools in a series of activities throughout the year, including health fairs, a reading tour and close-out ceremonies after the upgrades have been completed. Learning material and resources will be also be provided to enhance the teaching/learning experience and assist the schools to become more compliant with the ECC's 12 operational standards for early childhood institutions.

The three schools that benefited from the Adopt-A-School Programme last year were Sligoville Early Childhood Development Centre in St Catherine, Beeston Spring Early Childhood Institution in Westmoreland, and Cornwall Gardens Basic School in St James. Those schools were renovated to the tune of $20 million.