Scholarships for students pursuing agricultural studies

Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce Audley Shaw (centre), who also has responsibility for agriculture and fisheries, observes as Rio Tinto Alcan Legacy Fund Scholarship Steering Committee member Villet Kelly-Bennett (right), presents a symbolic cheque in the sum of $15.1 million to College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) graduate Quindora Garrett, who accepted on behalf of students and Jamaica 4-H Club members in St Catherine applying for scholarships to pursue agricultural studies during the 2021/22 academic year.

Others (from second left) are Jamaica 4-H Clubs Executive Director Dr Ronald Blake and Rio Tinto Alcan Legacy Fund Scholarship Steering Committee chairman and Holmwood Technical High School Principal Hidran McKulsky. The semi-virtual ceremony was hosted by Jamaica 4-H Clubs in Kingston on Thursday.