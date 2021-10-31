Scholarships for students pursuing agricultural studies

SCHOLARSHIPS valuing approximately $33 million have been awarded under the annual Rio Tinto Alcan Legacy Fund Scholarship Programme to just over 300 secondary and tertiary students pursuing agricultural studies during the 2021/22 academic year.

These were symbolically presented during a semi-virtual ceremony hosted by the Jamaica 4-H Clubs in Kingston on October 21.

The event was attended by minister with responsibility for agriculture and fisheries Audley Shaw.

The scholarship programme is spearheaded by bauxite and alumina entity Rio Tinto Alcan Incorporated, in partnership with the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) and Jamaica 4-H Clubs.

Its implementation is administered by the Rio Tinto Alcan Legacy Fund Scholarship Steering Committee, chaired by principal of Holmwood Technical High School in Manchester, Hidran McKulsky.

Shaw, who is also minister of industry, investment and commerce, commended the stakeholder partners for collaborating to administer the scholarship programme.

He noted that Jamaica's socio-economic development is heavily dependent on the environment cultivated for the nation's youth.

“Agriculture remains the lifeblood of the economy. Let us continue to play our part to ensure that the sector has a robust future… and a resounding impact on our young people,” he said.

Meanwhile, McKulsky indicated that applications for scholarships are still being accepted for the current academic year, up to November 26.

Noting that 400 scholarships are being targeted for disbursement this year, he encouraged students to “submit your applications so that you, too can benefit, like many others would have, in the past”.

The fund was established in 2010, nine years after Rio Tinto Alcan Inc ended its 59-year bauxite mining and alumina refining operations in Jamaica, to maintain the entity's contribution to the country's social and economic development.

The awards are intended to promote social development activities by investing in the skills training and advancement of youth in St Catherine, Manchester, and St Ann where the entity's operations were located, who are enrolled in agricultural education institutions islandwide and are 4-H Club members.

Scholarships valued $126.7 million have been awarded to 1,451 students since the programme's inception.

The approximate value of the scholarships awarded for each parish this year is St Catherine – $15.1 million, Manchester – $8.4 million, and St Ann – $9.4 million.