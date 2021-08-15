School system aims to address mental health with new lessons

SOUTH, CAROLINA, USA (AP) — One of South Carolina's largest school systems is adding more mental health resources for students.

Greenville County Schools announced some of the details this week, The Greenville News reported.

In a newsletter to parents, the district says that teachers and counsellors this year will work together to teach “social-emotional learning” lessons to all students through a new mental health programme called “Let's Talk”.

The “Let's Talk” programme has been in the works since 2018, although “COVID-19 brought about an urgency” to the strategic plan to implement it, Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller said.