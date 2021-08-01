Shanice Evelyn - After trials, success

EVER since she was a little girl, law is the path that was chosen for Shanice Evelyn.

“I have fond memories of being in the country visiting family and I can specifically remember one day, when I was about nine years old, I was standing in front my aunt's house with my grandfather eating cane and we stood there debating for quite some time as I tried to 'lawyer' my way out of why I ate so much cane,” she shared with Career & Education.

“We went at it for some time until he had no choice but to yield and burst into laughter at how well I held my point. I remember him saying, 'You are going to be a lawyer', and that stuck with me; and of course, my mom would have it no other way. I believe my father wanted me to be a media personality but alas, mom won the race.”

Evelyn, one of the successful entrants to the Norman Manley Law School from the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica recently passed the bar exams and is in the process of preparing for graduation and making the necessary applications to be called as an attorney-at-law in Jamaica.

The St Andrew High School alumna, who is currently an assistant security manager in the automotive industry, said she is not quite sure what kind of law she will be practising, but, “I may venture into both criminal and civil before making a decision, and test the waters to see what is out there.”

Evelyn completed her degree at UTech before moving on to Norman Manley Law School — after three tries at the entrance examination.

Relating the law school experience she said it was “gruelling” and, “like with everything else in life, it came with its fair share of challenges — but it is doable once you have your head screwed on and have family and friends to provide support”.

“When I say 'family' it includes classmates and schoolmates who I have forged a bond with because we all needed that shoulder to cry on (whether it was tears of joy or dismay), and we needed those hands to hold to get us through tough times,” she shared.

“This pandemic spared us no unpredictability so 2020 and 2021 hurled uncertainties in our direction. We had to try and quickly adjust to different learning platforms and e-learning for many was a challenge, but as time progressed we became more settled. However, despite the challenges, I still think 2020 and 2021 were blessings in disguise because it brought positive changes — but sometimes the negative overshadows the good and the beauty in life passes us by while we sulk.”

Although she's excited for graduation Evelyn says, to date, her greatest achievement is her child, having navigated her pregnancy while studying.

“My experience was doubly more challenging because during my first academic year I was with child, and throughout this period I was very ill. I sat my first set of examinations while I was pregnant and still doing a nine-to-five without breaks in-between. Trust! This was the true test of strength. God, family and friends saw me through and I am most grateful to everyone.”

She added: “I successfully passed my examinations and it was time for year two. I gave birth approximately a week before school reopened and I was back at it again. I received suggestions to defer and sit out an academic year but I knew for me that was never an option. I had to finish what I started and my child became my greatest motivation. Year two was mayhem. I had to now balance a newborn, school and a nine to five (again with no breaks in-between). To God be the glory, I made it out standing.”

Graduation, she says, will be the culmination of her achievement.

“It is that time when everything really sinks in and we are able to see the glee on everyone's face, and there is just this magical feeling like you are filled with super powers and transcending. That moment where we bask in our success and say, “Yes, we have done it!”

Fitting, because it took her roughly nine years to jump this hurdle, and she said her journey solidified that everyone's timing is different.

“And if you should fail then always fail forward. Failing at different junctures in life is inevitable, so rather than whipping ourselves each time, we should embrace failure and learn from it and grow,” she advised.

Evelyn entered UTech in 2012 and completed her studies at faculty level in about May 2016, which was right on the cusp of sitting what is known as the 'entrance examination' for the opportunity to enter the Norman Manley Law School.

“My brain was on overload coming right out of final exams for faculty and sitting the entrance exam in the first week of July 2016. This was an unsuccessful attempt and I remember when I went to collect my results a very kind member of the administrative staff said, 'You did well, you barely missed it. You just need to prepare harder.' In that moment I only heard the words but could not appreciate the motivation. I went outside, sat on a bench and cried. When I was done, I looked at the school's name and read it several times and envisioned myself walking through those doors as a student. I made a promise to myself that one day I would do it.

“In 2017 I took a break from school and in 2018 I made another attempt, and this time I was more prepared than I had ever been. When the examiner said, 'You may begin', for the first time in my life I froze and literally watched the clock for an hour before making a dot on the paper. Needless to say, that was another unsuccessful attempt. The third time was the charm — in 2019 I sat the exam and one day my friend called me screaming, “Congratulations!!” while I hesitantly replied, “Th-a-n-k y-o-u. Congratulations for?” When she gave me the news I was shocked because I completely forgot I sat the exam. She had to repeat like five times before it registered. My journey has been eventful, to say the least, but I am happy it was that way because it made me stronger.”

Strength is a feature known well to St Andrew girls, “Life more abundant” being their motto. Evelyn recalls annually receiving individual subject awards in high school, which are issued to the top performer in a subject area for one's year group.

“I remember receiving certificates for literatures in English, history, economics and visual arts. My most vivid memory is being placed second in the island and ninth in the Caribbean in economics after sitting the CXC/CSEC in 2010. The Government held an award ceremony to recognise our achievement. Throughout my years I was also very active in sports and I annually received certificates for my participation in sporting events,” she said.

For the short term, she sees herself growing in all aspects of her life, honing her craft and being able to positively impact lives.

“I find joy in what most perceive as little pleasures,” she said. “I am humbled by the magnificence and power of the ocean, seeing a child smile, and just knowing that the human mind has bountiful potential that we are yet to unlock. This world has a lot to offer and I am willing to take advantage of new possibilities. My drive also comes from always wanting better for myself and others and seeing us all win. It all keeps me going.”

Her motivators, she said, are hard to pinpoint in just one person, as “everyone had a role to play”.

“I pulled strength from God, family and friends. My mom is my rock and at times when the pressure was on she reminded me that regardless of the circumstances I have to pull through,” she shared.

And she had a bit of advice for young people regarding the value of education: “The formal education system is a stepping stone to develop oneself.

“It not only offers academia, it teaches social interaction, and that, too, is an art. It also brings a sense of belonging and trains the mind to become actively engaged rather than passively accepting what we are told to accept as the truth. We can all now do our research and verify information, and with that comes gaining knowledge,” she said.

“My father always says, 'Knowledge teaches wisdom' –—the more you learn the more you sharpen your intellect and you are now better able to decipher what you want to achieve in this life and how to take action. You can explore different avenues and apply the lessons. If you operate without proper direction and guidance then that is the recipe for disaster. The mind is a terrible thing to waste. Learning is fundamental and literacy is important. Education offers us the opportunity to communicate with a larger audience. There is no escaping education, regardless of which area you choose to venture [into], so use it and let it work for you, rather than against you.”