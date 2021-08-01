Sheena Reid - Solving life's questions with ICT

SHE is a problem-solver at heart. This motivation to find answers to life's difficult questions has been the guiding force to Sheena Reid's career, taking her from her first job in the classroom as a mathematics teacher to now leading the VM Group's digital transformation as group chief digital officer.

Taking on the role in 2020 at the height of a pandemic that necessitated big shifts in the information communication technology (ICT) space globally, she has been leading the charge at VM to provide an enhanced digital experience for members and clients, improve the digital capabilities of the organisation and team, and guide VM's strategic move to become a digital leader in the financial services sector.

While Reid is undoubtedly making her mark in the industry as a leader in ICT, her journey to this point, though consistently marked by success, has been anything but linear. In fact, the St Hugh's High School for Girls alum and scholar didn't even consider ICT when she matriculated to The University of the West Indies.

“My one true love was maths. I knew I wanted a career that would see me analysing and solving problems and applying that logic to make a living for myself. ICT was not a point of focus for me. And it wasn't until in my first year at university that my mentor pulled me aside one day [and] said that even though I had an intense love for maths, based on how this world is changing technologically, that I should also place some focus on doing courses in ICT,” she said.

Reid took the advice and graduated with honours with a double major in mathematics and computer science. She later completed a postgraduate diploma in education and then a master's in computer-based management information systems, both with distinctions.

During her stint as a teacher at her alma mater, Reid took her first part-time job in the field of ICT as a senior computer technologist at UWI in the computer science lab, working evenings and Saturdays. She eventually moved to an IT consulting firm, InfoGroup Limited, and provided IT consulting services to financial institutions in the capacity of a business systems analyst. Later, she went to NCB, where she took on varying ICT roles, before joining VM in July 2016 as manager of information security. Two years later, she was promoted to assistant vice-president, digital transformation.

“Having a career in ICT, while not a straight path, has definitely stretched me. It has challenged me, it has made me cry, it has made me laugh, made me want to tear my hair out at some points, but ultimately it has provided me with incredible opportunities to make a change, and given me a purposeful and rewarding career,” she said.

Since taking on the role, Reid has led the VM team in the development and governance of their digital transformation strategy and heads the shared digital services unit, group digital transformation, which is focused on the critical areas of data analytics, digital innovation and agile transformation. The unit serves to drive the digital transformation culture, provide digital thought leadership to the organisation and guide teams in building the digital capabilities necessary to allow VM to execute its digital transformation strategy.

She said as VM progressively works on its digital strategy it will be implementing further enhancements to its online banking capabilities — particularly for business banking partners, expansion of digital channels and payment services for members, as well as improvements in the organisation's innovation capabilities through new subsidiary, VM Innovations.

Hailing from the “Sunshine City” of Portmore, St Catherine, Reid credits her upbringing, steeped in faith and discipline, as the road map for her current commitment to high performance.

“My parents worked so hard for us, and they instilled in us that same discipline and drive for results. My mom is a firm believer that whatever you are doing, it must be done to the best of your ability. That has remained with me my entire life. And so, whatever I do in my educational career, professional career and even in my personal life, I ensure it is my best,” she said.

It is these principles, she said, which also guide her perspectives as a female leader in the male-dominated ICT space, as she brings a point of view that complements the role played by her counterparts, serving to magnify the collective growth in the field.

“Alternate perspectives are always something of value when it comes to solving technological problems innovatively and so I believe that female representation in the ICT space is absolutely vital. Women are still under-represented in this sector and in the ICT job market. It is of particular importance that women in ICT, such as me, are active and visible and share our achievements so that young girls who are coming up can view this as a source of motivation.”

Reid, who is passionate about the 'Girls in ICT' movement, said that with the advent of COVID-19 the adoption of technology accelerated globally in all sectors, highlighting the importance of ICT skills in helping organisations develop new, agile solutions and survive in the new digital landscape. However, the digital gender divide is evidence of a significant skills gap in the sector.

She said studies show that, on average, 10 to 30 per cent of 'tech jobs' are occupied by females; and of that, only a small proportion are in the formal ICT sector, indicating that many women are losing out on opportunities of equal pay and promotion possibilities.

“Bridging the digital gender divide is critical as I believe that the work of men and women in ICT are complementary, and I strongly believe that we will solve bigger global problems at a faster pace when we are successfully able to close that digital gender divide,” she said.

She has been taking that message to a range of platforms — recently as keynote speaker in Fujitsu's CxO Speaks series while delivering a presentation on the '7 Key Pillars of Success Towards Being Digital', and in April at the International Girls in ICT Day Virtual Celebration, an initiative of the International Telecommunication Union, where she delivered remarks to high school and tertiary-level students under the overall theme of 'Connected Girls, Creating Brighter Futures'.

“Our young girls today require unwavering encouragement and support in getting them to see the great value in pursuing careers in ICT. The great value in how learning, adopting and using digital skills will bode well for their futures, the future of their families and the communities they live in,” she said.