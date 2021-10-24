Slowley lobbies for HEART campus

MEMBER of Parliament for St Elizabeth North Eastern Delroy Slowley says he intends to lobby the HEART/NSTA Trust to establish a HEART campus or community training institution within the constituency that could train more than 100 youth per year.

Slowley was making his contribution to the 2021/22 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

He suggested that a HEART College of Agriculture could be established with additional offerings “such as international partnerships, where those who receive their certification… could sit an overseas examination to certify the course in order to meet the growing demand of the international labour market”.

“I have started preliminary discussions, making the necessary checks for the establishment of this post-secondary institution that will focus primarily on vocational training and certification in agriculture, heavy-duty equipment, and articulated tractor/trailer training,” he said.

Slowley noted that focusing on these areas of training is practical, as the resulting jobs are in high demand locally and overseas.

“As we are all aware, the global logistical problem resulting from a shortage of lorry drivers in places like the United States (US), Europe and Canada, could give us a great opportunity to have at least 150 persons from the constituency trained and ready for placement each year,” he said.

Slowley noted that the proposed site being examined is the Gilnock land on the outskirts of Santa Cruz, which is Government-owned and was previously used as a sports ground.

He said he has reached out to the education ministry on the issue and indicated the discussions will continue.