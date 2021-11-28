South Jamaica Power Company sets focus on children and education

South Jamaica Power Company sets focus on children and educationSunday, November 28, 2021
SOUTH Jamaica Power Company (SJPC) has delivered tablets valued at $425,000 to grade five and six students of Old Harbour Bay Primary School in support of students' preparations for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.
According to SJPC Business Manager Rupert Johnson, providing aid to children's education has been their organisation's focus and mandate.
“At South Jamaica Power Company, we believe that we have a responsibility for the community we are in. We take up a large footprint in Old Harbour Bay and we feel that it is important for us to give back, especially in this climate. Old Harbour Bay Primary School is the only primary school within the community, and we know that many of these students are preparing for PEP, which is a very important examination in their lives.
With the resumption of face-to-face learning on November 8, Old Harbour Bay Primary's Principal Sandra Clarke-Morrison was thankful for the timing of the donation and shared her plans for the expected return to the physical classroom.
“We have had only a little over 50 per cent of the students online due to various device challenges. With this donation, it will help the children more as we will have a greater number of them online,” she said.
General Manager Leisa Batiste-Whyte reiterated that the commitment to the development of Old Harbour Bay is long term .
“We (SJPC) will be focusing on the most vulnerable in the community. We have started out with a child and education focus and we have also been treating the elderly and less fortunate in the community. We want to ensure they are well taken care of as we recognise that the community is underserved,” she said.
