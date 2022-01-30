Success-driven Anntonieka Lyn Garriques is top awardee

SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD Anntonieka Lyn Garriques is described as a hard-working, success-driven, disciplined, conscientious and focused student who displays a positive attitude towards her schoolwork.

So it is no surprise that she was named the top awardee at the National Child Month Committee (NCMC) and the Ministry of Education and Youth, Youth Academic Achievement Award 2021 awards ceremony held virtually recently. She was selected from among 20 shortlisted nominees representing several non-traditional high schools from across the island.

To qualify for this award, students must attend a non-traditional high school, attain at least five or more subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level at one sitting, and overcome great odds to achieve those outstanding results.

They should also be involved in community service, in keeping with the spirit of volunteerism.

A student at Guy's Hill High School in St Catherine, Garriques achieved grade one in chemistry, biology, integrated science, information technology and food, nutrition and health; grade two in social studies; and grade three in mathematics.

Some of her strategies for success include reading ahead of class, sharing information with her classmates and active participation in class. Assignments are also completed and submitted without coercion or delay as she believes in feedback and desires the same to strengthen her academic pursuits.

She also placed on her school's honour roll during her first five years at Guy's Hill.

Although Garriques made it seem easy, her success was dogged by challenges including the lack of Internet access.

This, however, was not a deterrent, as it strengthened her resolve to excel academically and pursue her dreams of becoming a dermatologist.

“With no device or Internet connectivity to access classes, I relied on my phone and data [when available],” she said at the awards ceremony.

However, being a resilient young lady, she sought and received permission from the principal of Donnington Primary school, which is approximately one mile away from her home, to use the Internet. As a result, she was able to access her classes online.

Garriques has been involved in several extracurricular and community activities that have served to bolster her confidence and attitude to her studies.

She served on the Students' Council as a form captain, the prefect body as junior prefect at grades nine and 10, and senior prefect at grade 11.

She also served the Spanish club as secretary, the music club as assistant treasurer, the culinary arts club as the public relations officer, and as member of the Peer Counselling Society.

A member of Cox Piece Ground of Truth Church of God, Garriques also actively participates in youth club meetings and Sunday School.

Vice-president of the NCMC, Nicole Patrick Shaw, in congratulating all the nominees, stated that their stellar achievement is a shining example of excellence.

“Through your achievement you have reminded us that dreams do not become a reality through magic, but it takes sweat, determination and hard work,” she stated.

In her response on behalf of all the nominees, Garriques expressed her gratitude, and thanked the NCMC for highlighting and recognising their academic pursuit.

Currently a lower sixth-form student at Guy's Hill, Garriques is pursuing an associate degree in natural science, and is also preparing to sit chemistry, biology, environmental science and communication studies at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination level.

Other nominees for the NCMC Youth Academic Achievement Award 2021 were Malieck Kirton, Anchovy High; Otisa Wilmoth, Green Pond High; Timarnie Daley, Rhodes Hall High; Zaivein Bowen, Petersfield High; Ramone Atland, Frome Technical High; Tonashae Lewis, Nain High; Tobi-Kay Lyn, Lacovia High; Akelia Orridge, Porus High; Zandria Mitchell, May Day High; Jamar Brown, Denbigh High; Shaniqua Craig, Foga Road High; Troy Simms, Old Harbour High; Sharilee Stephenson, Dunoon Park Technical; Camaya Edwards, Clan Carty High; Aiesha Samuels, Buff Bay High; Aneika Ellis, Carron Hall High; Dalion Russell, Oracabessa High; Shadaina Collins, Troy High; and Mickalia Mitchell from the Salvation Army School for the Blind.

Sponsors for the award include the National Baking Company Foundation, GraceKennedy and Sangster's Book Store.