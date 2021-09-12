Tablets for your school

Tonique Elliott of Edward Seaga Primary and Infant School receives 31 tablets on behalf of the school from Tameka Goulbourne (left), chairperson of the Jamaica Customs Agency corporate social responsibility committee.

The tablets will be used for online classes for grades four to six students. Looking on are students Oraine Matthan and Navion Douglas (centre) and Principal Shernet Clarke Tomlinson. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)