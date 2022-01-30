Tablets for students

Tablets for studentsSunday, January 30, 2022
|
Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams counts the tablets that will be distributed to students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education under the Tablets in Schools project.
Joining her is Professor Felix Akinladejo, chairman, board of directors, Postal Corporation of Jamaica.
The handover of the tablets was held at the Postal Corporation of Jamaica offices in Kingston on January 25.
