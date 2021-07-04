Tamara McKayle hosts inspirational personal development Web series

DESCRIBED as a tenacious young millennial, TV presenter/producer and communication specialist, Tamara McKayle, has been inspiring through media and communications since she started out in the industry at 19 years old, a little over a decade ago. Her experience spans television presenting/production and public relations, and has seen McKayle holding various titles from TV presenter, news anchor, executive producer, communication specialist and more at companies such as CVM TV, JIS , CEEN Caribbean TV/SportsMax , Business Access TV, Mello TV and communications within the Office of the Cabinet/Office of the Prime Minister.

The vibrant and bubbly professional has been carving out a name online and globally since the pandemic, building her community through her fresh, inspirational and personal development Web series The Trailblazers with Tamara McKayle TV Show on YouTube, which has attracted some very popular and influential personalities locally, regionally and internationally who have been sharing their path to success while giving key insights and strategies into what others can do to journey to the top. The impressive list of guests to date includes Premier of Bermuda David Burt; chairman of National Baking Company, Gary “Butch” Hendrickson; CEO of Proven, Chris Williams; former Olympic bobsledder and member of the historic Jamaican bobsled team which inspired the Disney film Cool Runnings, Devon Harris; international matchmaker and Oprah's former co-host, Paul C Brunson; former publicist for Steve Harvey, Elvira Guzman, and many other notable trailblazers who span business, politics, community development and more.

According to McKayle, the programme, though young, is steadily growing and has attracted the support of companies like the Jamaica Pegasus hotel where she shoots some of her episodes, and other partners.

“I remember when I started last year, I was so excited to just have my first 100 subscribers and while the channel is young, I'm so grateful to the steadily growing community who have watched the generally half-hour episodes, and now the platform is monetised which was not even my goal. It was just simply always my vision from I started in media to use it as a tool for inspiration and hope and to positively transform lives. I have admired Oprah Winfrey from I was a little girl growing up in rural Jamaica in Trelawny and I also used to watch Profile with Ian Boyne every Sunday as a child. In fact, he interviewed me on his programme when I was 19 years old and that solidified my decision to stay on this path.”

What's her winning strategy in attracting these influential personalities on her online programme?

“Lol, just ask!” she responded with a dimpled smile. “But honestly, I've worked in media a while and I've built relations over the years and I'm happy and grateful that these connections have felt the importance to share their stories to my audience, especially considering the fact that the programme started from scratch with no fancy equipment and me being the producer, presenter, editor and everything. Some of the guests have also been through new connections and referrals. I'm just grateful.”

The Trailblazers with Tamara McKayle TV Show is an inspirational and personal development Web series featuring the success stories and winning strategies of influential personalities locally, regionally and internationally. The aim is to encourage others that they too can make it no matter the obstacles.