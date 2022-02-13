Tanniece Coote – Serving from the heart

COCO Chanel notes, “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” If this quote is true, then Tanniece Coote, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) resource officer at JMMB, is among the beauties ready to grace the cover of Vogue. She admits that her journey to her current career path was accidental, but truly aligns with her purpose.

“I fell into my current role two years ago purely by accident, or maybe by God's design; but I have found my calling as this is a right fit for me. I can bring my whole self to this role, both my entrepreneurial side and my wealth of financial experience and education.”

Coote holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies and Sociology (double major) and a Master of Business Administration in Management (finance specialisation) from The University of the West Indies, Mona.

Bitten by the entrepreneurial bug in 2013, the self-professed “girly girl” decided to tap into the over US$675-billion beauty industry as a way of serving the busy professional woman on her own time and terms. Admitting that it was always a dream to become a business mogul, she decided to tap into an area where she saw a gap and combined her love for all things fashion and beauty.

“I started my company, The Girl in You (an online beauty store), because I was tired of either missing a store because of my schedule or not being able to find the right product to fit me,” she said.

Tapping into her savings, Coote began her business with a caddy of beauty supplies and a few clients consisting mainly of friends and JMMB team members. Now, she has clients islandwide, boasting her own line of lip balms certified by the Bureau of Standards since 2016, and now also retailed in 23 locations locally; thereby turning a few thousand dollars of revenue into a profitable venture. Building on her success, she has also introduced new products to the line, including face wash, lip gloss and lip scrub, as the next phase of her company's expansion.

With almost a decade under her belt as an entrepreneur, Coote knows first-hand the challenges of growing a business from the ground up.

“I understand the journey a little more and I believe that this makes me more relatable, as I can use my own journey to also help to guide my clients. I am walking on their path,” she confesses.

Her ability to empathise and her genuine interest in her clients have not gone unnoticed, as she has consistently been highlighted for her exceptional service delivery, receiving a score of 100 per cent in client satisfaction surveys for three consecutive quarters since the start of the financial year.

Coote dares to challenge this perceived status quo of bankers who simply don't see beyond a number, and see the people behind the businesses; instead she serves her SME clients from the heart. She confesses that her drive to serve her clients is motivated by her own journey into entrepreneurship and the deep understanding of the ups and downs that it entails. The 16-year veteran in the financial sector brings her background in financial advising, client experience and administration to her role as an SME resource officer, where she is charged to support business owners to accelerate the growth of their business, via appropriate business coaching. This requires providing advice that excites, empowers and guides her SME clients to implement strategies towards achieving their financial goals.

Now in this position for two years, Coote describes the journey as a rewarding experience, as she is able to “cater to the holistic needs of the business and the people, especially during the pandemic, which has hit many SMEs hard.

“I am happy to help my clients to pivot their business models and see them achieve their goals,” she says, adding, “I maintain a genuine relationship with my clients; in fact, they call me about every good news, no matter how small it is and I am happy to celebrate with them.”

In her capacity as an SME resource officer, she also seeks to manage the relationship between the various SMEs and partners of the resource centre, whose services may be used at a discounted rate to assist these SMEs to achieve their goals.

“I ensure that each SME is paired with the right business support partner, whether it is marketing, accounting, business plan development or any other services, to assist that business to meet the respective objective; of course, bearing in mind the company's budget and stage in business operations to provide optimal results. I also ensure that business owners do not forget to take care of their own financial needs and those of their employees, by providing them with investment solutions and advice, banking, retirement and insurance for themselves and their employees.”

Admitting that her biggest challenge as an SME resource officer is catering to the demands of all her clients simultaneously, she quickly noted that she would not change a thing about the demanding role because of the immense joy she receives.

Beaming with pride, she said, “When they (clients) call and say, 'Tanniece, this is happening in my business', or 'I have achieved these goals', or when I walk into a store and see my clients' products on sale, it feels good.”

The solution-oriented and client-centric SME officer is keen on taking the time to prime her clients for the picture-perfect finish, by helping these entrepreneurs to start with the right foundation and highlighting key opportunities to tap into so as to set them on a path of success.

With a mission to apply all the best practices and advice she gives her clients, Coote is seeking to cement herself as a mainstay in the beauty industry, even as she maintains her 9-5, by pursuing further certification in skin and body care to complement her certification as a make-up artist. Additionally, she is in the process of adding the finishing touches to launch additional skincare products, namely a spot remover in 2022.

When this busy entrepreneur, who hails from St James, is not serving her clients or nurturing her SMEs to take their businesses to the next level, she can be found taking care of the girl in her — by relaxing at the beach, exercising or travelling — after all, beauty is not only skin deep.