Tavares Gardens teen aims for career in marketing, finance

'IT is not where you are from but where you are going' is the mantra that Marthena Guscolt has lived by for most of her young life. The fifth-form student at Merl Grove High School is from Tavares Gardens in Kingston, and despite the challenges of living in an underserved community, she continues to achieve at the highest level.

Guscolt is motivated to succeed because of the determination and resilience of her mother, Lushana Wynter. “What motivates me to keep on doing well is my mother. The look on her face when she sees the good grades, and that I am on the honour roll, is priceless,” she said.

“When I get called up on stage and I see how it excites her, I love it and I get a really nice feeling,” she added.

According to Wynter, her daughter has risen above her expectations and she continues to encourage her to be successful. Many children in the community at her age have not been successful in school, Wynter said, but Guscolt has continued to make her proud.

“I encourage her as often as I can because in the community where we are living, it is not easy. Since primary school she has done extremely well, and I am so proud of her. Just talking about it, it brings joy to my soul,” she said.

The calm but outspoken youngster has dreams of pursuing a career in finance and marketing. Like most students since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, she has had difficulties with online studies; however, she has managed to stay focused and maintain her grades.

Guscolt was a participant in the Scotiabank Jamaica Foundation Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Preparation Programme. She was among a group of 1,000 students who enrolled in the programme which was offered in partnership with One-on-One Educational Services Limited.

During a recent presentation by the Scotiabank Jamaica Foundation, Guscolt received one of the top prizes for her outstanding performance in mathematics.

“When I attended the first class, it was really fun. It was a mathematics class and the teacher interacted with us and encouraged us to participate. Every evening I started to attend the classes,” Guscolt said.

“I was always good at mathematics, and I started failing the subject. I could not figure out what was happening. However, after I started the programme, my grades have improved,” she added.

Both mother and daughter are elated that the programme has helped to improve their lives and has given Guscolt an opportunity to further realise her dreams.