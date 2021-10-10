Tertiary students grateful for BGLC education grant

JANELLE Johnson, a University of the West Indies (UWI) student pursuing studies towards becoming an environmental biologist, says having received assistance from the Betting, Gaming & Lotteries (BGLC) to meet her tuition expenses, she is now able to focus on her studies instead of worrying about financing her education.

“Your generosity has inspired me to progress with my greatest effort as a student and an individual. I am looking forward to giving back to my community, as well as helping others to achieve their goals, just like you have helped me,” said the first year UWI student who is the first of six girls in her family to attend university.

Johnson is among 350 tertiary students who have received a share of $17.5 million as part of the commission's annual BGLC Tertiary Education Grant programme.

Many other students who received the assistance from BGLC have written to the commission to express their thanks.

Adrianna Tulloch, a second-year nursing student at Brown's Town Community College, revealed that she had previously applied for the grant but was unsuccessful. However, she was determined to have a different outcome when she reapplied for the 2021 academic year.

“I was just confident and determined that this year, I must get the grant. Every day I went on the platform checking to see if the application was out. I was just excited to do it,” Tulloch said.

She emphasised how grateful she was to have been selected, noting that she was “a bit worried about how this year's tuition would go.”

Another recipient, Alvin Davis, revealed that he is now more motivated than ever to push harder, knowing that he will be able to complete his second year of studies at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech).

“Truth be told, since starting UTech, I have not had one stress-free semester financially. This hindered me in starting my very first semester…resulting in me dropping out closer to exams,” he said.

He further revealed that his hope is to “one day help a struggling student reach their goals in higher education” the same way that the BGLC did for him.

Since launching the BGLC Tertiary Education Grant in 2014, the gambling regulator has invested over $69 million to assist more than 1,200 tertiary students with meeting their tuition fees.

“The Tertiary Education Grant is our flagship corporate social responsibility programme through which we ensure that some of the proceeds of gambling in Jamaica goes towards good causes,” said manager, corporate affairs & communication, Jeanette Lewis. “This programme helps us to contribute to ensuring that Jamaica has a cadre of trained and educated young people, which is an important foundation for national development.”

As regulator for Jamaica's gaming industry, the BGLC's mandate includes oversight of the operation of betting, gaming and the conduct of lotteries. The commission grants permits, licences and approvals to persons or entities considered fit and proper to conduct betting, gaming and lottery activities.

In expressing her gratitude, Johnson also commended the BGLC for playing an integral role in national development.

“You've helped to bridge the gap between delaying school, due to lack of funds and education to foster the growth of future competent nation-builders,” she said.

“It is because of your generous support that Jamaica continues to bloom with stellar minds,” she added.