Nicola Francis Grizzelle (right), principal of Waterford Primary School, says thanks with an elbow bump to Paula Minto, founder of the Minto Family Foundation, after receiving two smart television sets recently at a presentation to the school. Looking on is Robert Minto, member of the Minto Family Foundation.

