The business of people

Welcome! Join us as we dive into the dynamic and crucial, yet often misunderstood and barely tolerated world of human resources (HR).

PEOPLE — everywhere you go, there they are. People are challenging. HR is challenging. COVID-19 is challenging. HR leading people through COVID-19 is challenging.

It's been a year. As we close the curtains on 2021 (the 24th month of 2020 like a friend of mine would say), we're saying thank you to those in this often-undervalued people profession who have been playing a critical role in helping their companies to adapt and respond to the disruption of this pandemic. All while also having to adjust to the ever-changing circumstances and ways of working themselves.

Successfully navigating these unique times with no manual has been no easy task. Hard decisions have become the order of the day, and after two years of this roller coaster ride, HR is burning out too.

• Budget cuts and team rationalisations.

• Changing strategies and reimagining how we work.

• Strengthening leadership capacity

• Rethinking compensation, benefits, rewards, and recognition.

• The new look of engagement, communication, collaboration, and accountability.

• Balancing the changing needs of team members with the changing needs of the organisation.

• Championing health, safety, and well-being.

YOU'RE A BACKSTAGE SUPERSTAR

HR leaders and their supporting teams have been rolling up their sleeves and partnering with IT, Facilities, Finance and all the various functions to figure out how to respond and re-engineer all aspects of work. All the talk about “having a seat at the table” should be over.

HR teams are leading the conversations and inventing new ways to work, learn, pay, incentivise, and reward people.

We now know, if we didn't before, that while HR is partly about the unavoidable paperwork and rules that we need, their work is also about empowerment, safety, development, and agility. We know that building resilient, adaptable, and empathetic teams who can work together to ensure goals are met when strategy is fluid and times are uncertain is essential.

We know that maintaining team spirit especially when many team members are still working from their living room; inspiring peak performance, even in PJs; and ensuring that the next level of leadership is ready to take off, in person or on Zoom are all critical.

Long after COVID-19 is history, the business of people will remain and equipping the teams that deliver the company's bottom line will always be a challenging, transformational, and rewarding part of any truly successful organization.

Enjoy the season HR. Next year awaits … the journey continues!

Merry Christmas and talk more soon,

Carolyn.

My name is Carolyn Bolt. HR happened upon me seven years ago, and there has been no turning back from this challenging, critical, very rewarding and often frustrating matter of people since then. Reach me at peoplematter.s21@gmail.com.