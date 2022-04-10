The feminine touch of a negotiator

ACROSS the globe, women have fewer opportunities for economic participation than men. The unfortunate reality is that women end up with less access to basic and higher education, have inadequate representation and are at greater health and safety risks, which inevitably create gender inequality.

The imbalance is felt even more intensely in traditionally male-dominated fields such as manufacturing. For women like Antoinette Butler-Senior, Red Stripe's procurement manager, deconstructing gender inequality is not only possible, but an ongoing process in companies where there is a will to change.

“We deal with areas such as production, engineering and mechanics. However, I have seen women at Red Stripe existing in these spaces and are welcomed to make their contributions. I've seen traditionally male-dominated positions like engineer and project manager being taken on by females, and they are leading pretty big teams that primarily consist of males. I've not seen where this has been a hindrance for them in terms of completing their jobs, as there is mutual respect on both sides,” she noted.

Butler-Senior describes herself as an advocate with a clear goal to use her voice to champion gender equality. As the company's procurement lead, she is heralded as one of the toughest negotiators, ensuring both Red Stripe and its suppliers maintain mutually beneficial relationships. She notes that while there are no gender specific incentives enshrined in the tender process, men and women are afforded equal opportunities.

“Strategic procurement looks at the business needs of the company and prompts us to devise mechanisms to fulfil those needs in a manner that is in line with our policies and procedures for strategic growth. So, what we have is an open playing field and we issue work based solely on a person's merit, their capacity to do the job and their experience. Gender is never a reason someone is excluded from the tender process,” she asserted.

Stoutly defending the right of women to sit at the table on either side of a negotiation, Butler-Senior also acknowledges a unique advantage women have in the process.

“Sometimes at the negotiating table it can be quite intense. We have the capacity to decompress a situation, not because we are malleable, but we tend to be more tactful in how we speak to parties, making room for more equitable discussions. In many cases, by proffering a win-win outcome in the long term and foreseeable future, we leave the table with everyone feeling like winners where all parties are satisfied,” she said.

According to Butler-Senior, the beer company has taken a more deliberate approach to combating gender disparity in recent years. “I must commend the company for being aware that biases exist and for putting in place steps to eliminate those biases,” she said, pointing to the 2021 launch of the Inclusion & Diversity Strategy which has specific targets for increasing gender representation across the business.

While acknowledging that companies like Red Stripe are making positive moves, the mother of two contends that women must also push themselves in order to break barriers.

“Keep believing in yourself because you have a powerful voice. Use it! Do not be afraid to express your opinions and do not be afraid to be wrong. Take everything as learning because that's how we are going to evolve,” she urged.