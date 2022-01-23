The 'Great Resignation' and making your interviews count

Welcome! Join us as we dive into the dynamic and crucial, yet often misunderstood and barely tolerated world of human resources.

IT'S a new day.

The Great Resignation (the phrase coined by University Professor Anthony Klotz), largely brought on by the pandemic, continues worldwide. Forced change has many people re-evaluating their (work) lives and opting to reset. They're thinking:

Life is too short.

What would it look like if I worked in a place that I actually enjoy being in? In a job that I really love?

What if I did work that really mattered to me?

What do I need to change to get qualified and increase my earning potential?

I want flexible work options for better work-life balance.

I want better working conditions.

I want improved quality of life.

So many companies need good talent, and good talent now has more options especially in this virtual/remote world. This means that a lot more time than usual is being spent on interviewing and recruiting.

For those who have not ventured out for a while or need to inject new life into their process, here's how to make your interviews count, regardless of which side of the table you sit on.

•Be familiar with the job posting (interviewer).

Review the job description/job ad (candidate).

•Consider who the ideal candidate for the position would be (interviewer).

Be clear on why you are applying for the position (candidate).

•Get to know the candidate (interviewer).

Prepare. Think of how you might answer the interview questions (candidate).

•Prepare materials and equipment, as appropriate, and communicate with other panellists (interviewer).

Research the company (candidate).

•Ask relevant questions, listen carefully to the candidate, and focus on their presentation (interviewer).

Prepare questions and practice your speaking voice, body language and mannerisms (candidate).

•Be open to questions and have an effective, uniformed evaluation process (interviewer).

Plan your attire (both).

Be on time (both).

It's important to remember that an interview is not a one-way street. In an interview both parties are evaluating each other. Are you a good fit for our company? Is your company a good fit for me?

Hiring a new team member is a partnership. The company is choosing someone who it believes will add value and perform at a high level based on their experience and/or qualifications, and the candidate is choosing to work with a company that they believe will invest in their success.

Interviews are, therefore, meant to be conversations that help both sides make the best decision for a win-win outcome.

Talk more soon,

Carolyn.

My name is Carolyn Bolt. HR happened upon me seven years ago, and there has been no turning back from this challenging, critical, very rewarding and often frustrating matter of people since then. Reach me at peoplematter.s21@gmail.com.