The Lifespan career journey

Nayana Williams, CEO of Lifespan Spring Water Company, can now add author to her list of accomplishments.

The book — The Lifespan Movement: Progress. Purpose. Happiness — chronicles her journey. It is a moving and empowering account of one woman's personal headway to finding purpose, happiness, and financial freedom.

This three-part body of work essentially captures the journey of Nayana's Lifespan Movement; from her early stages as a child to the development of the company.

Nayana shares her many failures, decisions and breakthroughs as she tells her many stories that all played a part in propelling her to be the empowering female business leader that she is today.

The book speaks to personal success, career development, along with family life, making it a relatable and motivational read. Themes such as courage and perseverance serve as the currents of the story.

“I thought it was important to tell my story, as many persons will be able to relate, especially women. It is not about achieving perfection, it is about the decisions we make after an experience as this will play a significant part in who we become as individuals,” Williams said.

Lifespan today has impacted many lives, especially those who work within the business. Williams' employees are not only seen as individuals who aid in the day-to-day operations, but are seen as family and are treated as such.

She has also managed to lead the company in accomplishing a great deal, one involving winning The Grand Gold Quality award by Monde Selection multiple times, which has played a part in putting Jamaica on the map in that segment of Jamaica's offerings.

Williams continues to guide her company, striving for success, while remaining the only female boss in a male-dominated industry.

The book was launched on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022 in recognition of the success story.