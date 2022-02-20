The résumé conversation continues

Welcome! Join us as we dive into the dynamic and crucial, yet often misunderstood and barely tolerated world of human resources.

IN our last conversation, we went back to basics and spoke about why a résumé — a good one — is important, and the don'ts of résumé writing.

Today, let's look at the do's. What does a good résumé look like? The kind that can improve your chances of getting moved into the 'yes, I want to talk to them' pile.

And no, I am not going to provide you with a cut and paste template. Like I said before, it's important to remember that your résumé should be thought of as a strategic marketing document that sells you.

This means that you will need to invest the time and put thought into how best to apply these guidelines so that they are tailored to you in a way that honestly and accurately represents your qualifications and experiences.

Tip #1:

Consider using a headline and a branding statement instead of a general job title.

What exactly is a branding statement? It is an ad-like statement that immediately tells hiring managers what you will bring to the table. It describes who you are, your promise of value and why you should be sought out.

This could look like:

REPORT COORDINATOR: Poised to deliver excellence and professionalism in call-centre efficiency, organisation, and operations.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER: Transformational leadership, dynamic operations and relationship management.

Leave out the fluffy adjectives and focus on representing the skills that you bring that align to the role you are applying for, and then in the body of the résumé provide the factual support for your branding statement.

Tip #2:

Write a professional summary, not an objective.

Objectives are old news. Your objective is to find a job. Your professional summary is a statement (about three-five sentences) at the top of your résumé that describes your relevant experience, skills, and achievements. Attract the reader with your key character traits and qualifications and make them want to continue reading.

Avoid using repetitive and overused language that fails to provide examples in your résumé. Back up your summary with the necessary examples in your professional experience section (list of jobs/roles) beyond just your job responsibilities.

Remember, a résumé without numbers very often falls short. Quantify your value. Think of your skills in measurement format. For example, if you cut costs, include by how much and how? If you drove new programmes or processes, explain (concisely) how you did it, when you did it and the outcome.

This could look like:

Receptionist with over three years' experience working in both the public and private sectors. Diplomatic, personable, and adept at managing sensitive and high-pressure situations. Highly organised, self-directed, and proficient with computers. Contributed to the development and implementation of two office initiatives that helped to save over JM$1.0m a year.

Tip #3:

Use industry-specific keywords and include soft skills, not just hard skills.

In today's world, including the right keywords matters more than ever, especially with more and more companies now using applicant tracking systems (software) that scan the résumé to see if it has the keywords (that they've set up) in order to pass on to the next level.

If you're unsure of which keywords are the best ones to use, look back at the job description and highlight the words that stand out to you, then use those same words in your résumé.

This could look like:

Relationship building | strategic planning & execution | business development.

Also, remember to focus on soft skills, like crisis management, adaptability, versatility (think COVID-19) — these matter more than ever.

Tip #4:

Represent more results, not just responsibilities.

Your résumé should be more than a monotonous summary of your work history. While job functions and responsibilities are incredibly important, what differentiates the average candidate from the outstanding candidate is providing key results that show why you are the best choice.

Include key projects you were involved in, contributions you made as a result of your savvy leadership or an innovative solution.

Instead of “Drove revenue growth” full stop, this could look like:

Drove $15m revenue growth in 2021, resulting in a 10 per cent increased efficiency and productivity.

Tip #5:

Including extracurricular activities and interests can be particularly helpful for entry-level candidates/young job seekers who might not have the relevant work experience. Rounding out your résumé with activities that showcase your skills is a great way to prove that you are capable and competent.

This could look like:

• Student government (shows leadership, relationship management and communication skills).

• Sports (implies teamwork, discipline, self-motivated)

Remember to proofread, proofread, proofread. Errors are one surefire way to keep you out of the 'yes' pile.

Lastly, never try to oversell yourself. Ensure that everything you include is accurate and true. If you're hired, the you that you represented will have to show up.

Good luck!

Talk more soon,

Carolyn.

My name is Carolyn Bolt. HR happened upon me seven years ago, and there has been no turning back from this challenging, critical, very rewarding and often frustrating matter of people since then. Reach me at peoplematter.s21@gmail.com.