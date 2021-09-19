The struggle is real

Welcome! Join us as we dive into the dynamic and crucial, yet often misunderstood and barely tolerated world of Human Resources (HR).

FEAR, anxiety, overwhelm, heated vax debates have all become the order of the day in many organisations as we continue to live through the pandemic and the many, many challenging circumstances that it has created.

In this new world where it is becoming increasingly difficult to give assurances because so much remains unknown, negativity and a gloom-and-doom mindset has set in over time in some teams.

WHEN NEGATIVE NELLY SHOWS UP

Negativity can show up in the attitude and talk of one influencer on a team, or in the combined voices of many. Left unchecked, persistent negativity affects more than just our team's mood and makes our HR management life harder.

It can erode morale and drain the energy of the team.

It can distract and divert focus from work and performance.

It can derail productivity.

It can impact customer service delivery and diminish the customer experience.

It can impede communication and affect team cohesiveness.

It can erode leadership effectiveness.

Even in this world of job losses and uncertainty, chronic negativity can create very real retention challenges.

THE SOLUTION

With the constant changing of the tides and for many the feeling that so much is outside of their control, there seems to be countless genuine reasons to complain. While we cannot deny the stresses of the current realities and the unsettling anxieties of the future unknowns, there are a few things that can be done:

•Tackle genuine problems that can be solved and educate/share information whenever possible, and appropriate.

•Call it out at the source, raise the bar and change the conversation.

•Be deliberate about encouraging cross-functional teamwork, cooperation, and collaboration.

•Create safe spaces, keep the lines of communication open and engage in meaningful conversations, even as we continue to relate through screens.

•Brainstorm solutions and welcome suggestions. Have one-on-one and regular team meetings where team members are encouraged to share and make suggestions.

•Create support systems, where possible.

•Recognise and shout out every win no matter how small it may seem.

IT'S NOT AN EASY ROAD

No judgement, the struggle is real in this new hybrid world of distance and work lives lived through screens and where everything demands more of us. More deliberate communication, more creative leadership, more rallying the team, more emotional intelligence, more grit — we must commit to being intentional, sensitive, and inspiring. The health of our organisation and our teams depend on it.

Talk more soon,

Carolyn.

My name is Carolyn Bolt. HR happened upon me seven years ago, and there has been no turning back from this challenging, critical, very rewarding and often frustrating matter of people since then. Reach me at peoplematter.s21@gmail.com.