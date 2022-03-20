The UWI, Imagine Digital to plug digital gap with US$200,000 partnership

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has launched a major regional partnership with Imagine Digital (ID), the digital arm of Yello Media Group, to plug the digital gap among students studying at its campuses across the region.

Spearheaded by the Cave Hill Campus in Barbados, the partnership will see Imagine Digital providing a cash grant of US$200,000 to support the development, design, and certification of digital marketing programmes to be offered at the university.

Under the arrangement, The UWI will be responsible for the administration, monitoring, and general support of the programmes and will collaborate with ID in their design and development. ID will also provide internship opportunities for students.

The grant cheque was symbolically handed over during a ceremony on Wednesday, March 16, at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management (SCHSBM) in Barbados, by the general manager for Imagine Digital Carou Ralph to deputy principal of the Cave Hill Campus, Professor Winston Moore.

Addressing the event, Professor Moore shared that the collaboration between The UWI and Imagine Digital will be instrumental in preparing students for the future of work. He urged other businesses to follow the example of Imagine Digital.

“We are very excited about this relationship, not just about what it can do for our students, not just about what it can do for our university, but what it can do for the Caribbean. We see this as a game-changer and something that we want other companies to step up to do; work with our students and The University of the West Indies.”

In endorsing Professor Moore's comments, executive director and CEO of the SCHSBM, Dr Dion Greenidge, said he is looking forward to enhancing the collaboration with the regional digital marketing company, Imagine Digital, through the signing of the MOU which will take place later this year.

“This is not just about training individuals in digital marketing, this partnership will result in building capacity in the Caribbean region to drive business development through digital marketing. It will also empower small businesses to thrive and develop the necessary skills to promote products and services globally and achieve online growth. The provision of this grant demonstrates the commitment of Imagine Digital to the competitiveness of Caribbean businesses and is an example of corporate social responsibility.”

Ralph added, “Imagine Digital's partnership with The UWI was launched to meet the increasing demand for trained, well-rounded digital marketers who can deliver growth and marketing ROI in this rapidly expanding domain. If we've learnt anything at all from the global COVID-19 pandemic it is that digital is the future, and the future is now. Imagine Digital, and by extension the Yello Media Group, is excited about this amazing partnership with The UWI that will see us developing the right series of programmes to ensure that students are leaving The UWI fit for purpose and fit for the future.”