There's no slowing Shavane Daley's ambition

WHEN 33-year-old father of one Shavane Daley found out he would be receiving an Outstanding Father Award issued by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, he remembers being in a state of shock and disbelief, unsure how they knew about him.

Daley, who was one of 25 fathers who received the award last Wednesday, told Career & Education that it's good to know that members of the disabled community are being recognised.

“I was shocked at first and I was wondering, 'How did they know about me?' I wasn't thinking about getting a national award for outstanding fathers. I was standing in my room [saying] like, 'Wow! This is amazing.' It's good to know that we in the disabled community are being acknowledged for our contribution to national development,” he said

Despite becoming visually impaired at the age of 14 after a doctor damaged his retina during a routine operation to remove cataracts from his eyes, Daley has excelled academically. He has earned his master's degree in culture studies and will be starting his PhD in cultural studies at The University of the West Indies come September.

He has also established a non-profit organisation called Ambition Jamaica to help with community development.

“We start small within my community in Clarendon. The focus is on social development, academics as well as farming,” Daley explained, adding that he provides mentorship for persons as well as assists the basic school in his community, especially during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to holding positions as cultural researcher at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Daley dived into his dream of being an entrepreneur by launching Entertainment Trail Jamaica, a business dedicated to promoting Jamaica's music and culture.

However, Daley is not just interested in academics; he also plays for the national cricket team for the visually impaired and is also an executive member of the Jamaica Visually Impaired Cricket Association.

“We have our own version of cricket. Back in 2004 the British came here and introduced the current form of blind cricket to us. We learned it and we have been playing blind cricket for Jamaica since 2004 – and I was on the first national team that went to Barbados in 2006 for the regional blind tournament. To date, we are very successful. I think we have won nine tournaments,” Daley noted.

Expressing his love for cricket, Daley said, “For me, as a youth growing up I enjoyed playing cricket. It was an amazing thing to know that one day I would be able to play cricket for my country. This is very amazing to me.”

Daley said despite all he has done, however, his greatest achievement is his five-year-old daughter, Achaeya.

“For me, disability doesn't hinder me from being a father. I get up in the morning, I make sure she brushes her teeth, bathe her, give her something to eat. Whenever school [starts] I make sure she pays attention to that; I'll also play with her as well. It's just a normal life, blindness doesn't affect my parenting,” he stated.

Continuing, he commented on the importance of being a good father.

“It's very important, because if you're a good father then for the next generation you'll be able to turn out somebody who will contribute positively to society as well,” he said.