This matter of people

THE novel coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on. Spiking numbers of infections and deaths, mounting concerns, conflicting opinions, and straight up conflicts. Loss and lessons, fear and innovation, overwhelm and opportunities. At the centre of it all? People, including the little ones.

We and our kids have been (mostly) working and doing school from home for the better part of a year and a half. And while there are some who have managed to do it successfully, many have not fared well. So, with the outlook for returning to school this month looking dimmer and dimmer, some are quite frankly melting down now. #Enoughalready.

THE INESCAPABLE DILEMMA

With the new school year kicking off at home, it means that once again childcare and school supervision will collide with Zoom calls and work deadlines. While this is not a crisis for some, for others — both those who work from home and those who work from the office — another term of juggling all of these balls is already creating anxiety.

What does this mean?

It means potentially stressed, distracted, and stretched team members who are still expected to show up well for their jobs.

It means potentially stressed, distracted, and stretched teachers who are still expected to show up well for both their children and ours.

It means potentially stressed and tired kids, many of whom did not do well last school year, and who are expected to show up well for their classes.

It means that we will continue to work and operate in a world where the lines between personal and professional are increasingly blurry. A world in which our work and home lives continue to collide, whether we like it or not.

THE BUSINESS CHALLENGE

All of this means that organisations continue to have much to consider and to manage:

•Considerations for team members' wellness, including their mental and emotional health

•Effective leadership and people management

•Maintaining productivity and engagement

•Fostering teamwork, cooperation, and collaboration

•Reimagining how we work

•Having deliberate culture conversations.

As our ways of work continue to change rapidly and radically, and as our personal and work lives become more and more intertwined, the needs and priorities of team members continue to shift. So it's important that organisations continue to anticipate, contemplate, and respond to these changes and challenges.

Why?

