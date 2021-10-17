Kiwanis Club of New Kingston (KCNK) Distinguished President Audrey Brown, surrounded by Liguanea Prep students, presents top student Morgan Richards with a branded BUG (Bringing Up Grades) bag for her outstanding performance in the KCNK BUG programme recently at the St Andrew school.

