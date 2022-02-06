Transport Authority honours long service awardees

From left: Managing Director of the Transport Authority Willard Hylton shares lens with three employees — Tetlorene Loney, area supervisor; Ralston Smith, western regional manager; and Dianna Patterson, chief investigator, who are recipients of the Civil Service Long Service Awards. The awards were presented recently at the AC Marriot Hotel in Kingston

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login