Trodayne Hamilton is a budding businessman and university lecturer

TRODAYNE Hamilton's favourite subject at Morant Bay High School was business, so the decision to major in business and computer studies at the University of Technology, Jamaica was a no-brainer for the first-class honours graduate, who achieved a GPA of 3.45.

He explained that he also appreciated the multifaceted nature of the degree, highlighting “the teaching facet of my programme also adds to my marketability as a university graduate, as I can either choose to pursue a career in teaching or in industry.”

While pursuing his studies, Hamilton also held a job as a merchandiser to allow him some financial freedom, and it proved to be a “gargantuan task” to manage both academic and job responsibilities.

“Many weekends, when other students were able to study or complete assignments, I felt far too tired from having to visit stores and traverse from home to work,” he expressed. Like many other students, he also faced obstacles of assignment deadlines, practical coursework and distance learning, along with some lecturers seemingly unsympathetic to his various challenges.

Through it all, his desire to become a university graduate and make his family proud kept him from giving in to the fatigue and succumbing to the difficulties of his situation. He related that he felt blessed to have a support system of family members and friends, and thought frequently of what it would mean to them for him to succeed.

“I would always think of what it would mean to my mother to have her son graduate university with honours and the sacrifices she made for me to get this opportunity,” he added.

His time at university was made memorable by the relationships he formed, especially with three close friends whose presence made every group assignment and gathering significant. Hamilton asserted that time management is a “key component to success”, noting that challenges at the university are not insurmountable.

“Others have faced these challenges and thrived,” he said, encouraging current students that they too can succeed.

Still employed as a merchandiser, Hamilton shares that he is actively seeking a “career path that suits my newly acquired qualifications.” His plans for his future are many, including developing his own business while improving his investment and financial knowledge and making strides in the industry. He also wants to attain a master's degree, and to ultimately lecture at the university level.