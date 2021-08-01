TVET opportunities at Portmore Community College

Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) plays a critical role in developing essential labour market skills, yet in Jamaica and other countries the area has been traditionally stigmatised in favour of white-collar jobs. However, the growth in certain industries has meant that the importance of skilled labour has increased, especially as we seek to confront rapidly changing technological demands and the challenges associated with the future of work.

It's important that we emphasise the fundamentally instrumental role for TVET in providing the requisite human capital to meet the skills requirements for sustainable development. TVET is, in fact, a powerful tool for fostering economic growth.

But what are the opportunities available in TVET locally, and where can you access them?

For the next few weeks we will explore the offerings at local colleges, as well as what employment opportunities await you in the field.

TVET will play a critical role in the economic advancement of the country, and it is with this in mind that marketing strategist for Portmore Community College, Tracey Hamilton, spoke with Career & Education , detailing the various TVET opportunities that are available at the institution.

“We offer level-two TVET programmes as well as a skill area in the occupational associate degree,” Hamilton declared.

Skill areas

Below are the level-two programmes that are offered:

1. Hospitality Villa Services

2. Computer Service and Support

3. Web Page Design

4. Customer Service Engagement Operations

5. Cake Baking and Decoration.

In addition, she clarified that the occupational associate degree currently offered is in restaurant operations, and students can apply online or in person for the TVET programmes.

Certification

“Currently, all our TVET programmes are government-sponsored and hence, once the students meet the entry requirements they will not be required to pay a tuition fee,” Hamilton explained, adding that level-two programmes are one-year programmes and the occupational associate degree is a two-year programme.

For the level-two programmes, the certification received is an NVQJ (National Vocational Qualifications) level-two certificate issued by HEART/NCTVET. The certificate received is the same as that issued to students who attend HEART institutions and pursue the same skill areas. The occupational associate degree is new and hence the certification body is currently being determined, Hamilton explained.

Employment options

Hamilton confirmed that the NVQJ certification is recognised in Caricom (Caribbean Community) and Commonwealth countries, therefore the students can work abroad. She stated that the areas open to them include technical occupational associate degrees, retail and merchandising operations, and business process outsourcing.

“The technical occupational associate degrees will be granted through [the] Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ), and we will also be offering other occupational associate degrees as a result of a memorandum of understanding between the CCCJ and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information,” she stated.