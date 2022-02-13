UTech awards inaugural Jamar Thelwell Memorial Scholarship to Demetrious Robe

FRIENDS and family of late Faculty of Education and Liberal Studies lecturer Jamar Thelwell, in collaboration with members of the faculty, awarded Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts and Technology (BACAT), University of Technology, Jamaica student Demetrious Robe with the inaugural Jamar Thelwell Memorial Scholarship at a special ceremony held on February 1 at the university's Papine campus.

An avid and committed educator in audio, video and animation, Thelwell passed away on May 7, 2020 following a period of illness.

By unanimous vote, the scholarship valued at $300,000 was awarded to Robe, who was described as “highly motivated and determined to succeed”, having done “much with limited resources.”

In addition to maintaining a GPA score of 3.3, Robe is also president of the university's Debating and Public Speaking Society and a member of the Dance Ensemble. Criteria for the scholarship included demonstration of financial need, active participation in service to the university and to community, demonstration of consistent outstanding academic performance, and characteristics of hard work and persistence, with the potential to make an impact in the media field.

During the ceremony, a tuition grant of $100,000 was also awarded to BACAT student Kemoya Brown, second year, who impressed the scholarship interview panel with her dedication to her studies and to service at UTech, where she serves on the executive body of the Students' Union and in the Tourism Action Club. Fourth-year BACAT student Shakira Davis, who also made a positive impression, received the donation of a laptop computer to assist her in completing her final-year project.

“Our students are brilliant, creative and have the capacity to make a lasting impact on the media landscape,” Marilyn Facey, programme director, BACAT, indicated.

“However, they are challenged with the increasing cost of higher education, pooled with limited funding.”

She expressed pride in being part of initiatives in honour of Thelwell's memory, highlighting “it is fitting that the scholarship is named in memory of a colleague and friend who was selfless in his interactions with staff and students”.