UTech engineering alumni group presents scholarships to Faculty of Engineering and Computing students

A group of engineering alumni, who were part of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) graduating class of 1995, who formed an association called The Engine95 Year Group, on December 15 handed over scholarship cheques to three current engineering students valued at $600,000 to assist with tuition and other school-related expenses.

Coordinated through the UTech, Jamaica Scholarship Office, the scholarship was open to second and third-year students of the School of Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Computing, who are pursuing a degree in any of the engineering disciplines of electrical, mechanical, civil, industrial, or electrical and computer engineering for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The scholarships of $200,000 each, which also includes professional mentorship to the students by local and international members of the Engine95 group, were presented to Dario Beckford, second-year electrical engineering student; Shannon Thompson, second-year civil engineering student; and Jheanelle Harvey, third-year electrical and computer engineering student.

The inaugural Engine95 Year Group Scholarship was founded and funded by members of the past student group, whose members are currently working in various professional pursuits in Jamaica, the United States, Canada, Africa, United Arab Emirates, and Russia, but have kept their network and friendships strong through the enabling power of ICT connectivity, particularly during the pandemic.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony hosted at Lillian's Restaurant, UTech, Candice Bryan, vice-president Engine95, noted that the group was among the first cohort to receive their certification from UTech as the institution transitioned to university from the then College of Arts, Science and Technology in 1995. She noted that the group of engineering graduates has kept the bond of connections formed during their memorable time of learning and camaraderie at the institution. She shared that three years ago, the group, whose members currently live and work across the globe, had the vision to formally come together to give back to the university, noting that their time at the institution has “shaped us into who we are now”.

Congratulating the scholarship recipients, Bryan implored the students to take their academic pursuits seriously, but to also place importance on camaraderie and leveraging relationships formed with fellow students.

Bryan also spoke to the importance of seeking opportunities and drawing on creative and innovative strengths, even in the face of challenges, such as those brought on by the pandemic. In that regard, she cited the example of the opportunity taken during the pandemic to use the power of information communication technology to conduct online scholarship interviews, inclusive of the involvement of members of the group drawn from across the world.

Expressing gratitude to the Engine95 group on behalf of scholarship recipients, Thompson noted the financial obstacles faced by university students in continuing their education.

“Having already graduated, many would turn their backs at the closing of their university chapter, but for you to see a need to support the current cohort, I cannot help but be bursting with appreciation and gratitude to your kindness,” she noted, adding encouragement to her fellow recipients to “use this opportunity wisely to improve upon ourselves and to influence others to grasp opportunities no matter how small they may seem”.